For many, visiting a nearby nursery or pop-up tree lot to meticulously examine the options in a fragrant lineup is a holiday tradition. But like a lot of customs, the picking-the-perfect-tree ritual has been modified this year.
To be sure, tree lots are still open for in-person selection with new restrictions. For those who want to skip potential crowds and long waits, some local lots let you click to purchase a tree from home. Add a fresh wreath or garland to your cart, and you can start your hall decking from the comfort of your couch.
Armstrong Garden Centers
If you live within seven miles of any of their eight San Diego area locations, you can virtually shop noble, Nordmann, and Fraser fir trees (some stores also have Alpine firs available) ranging from three to 12 feet high—plus garlands, wreaths, swags, cedar bunches, poinsettias and Christmas cacti, all for delivery. Some garden centers also offer nontoxic flocking for a charge. Trees start at $70; delivery from $50. Or, opt for the Christmas decor kit and save $20 on a freshly cut tree, 20-inch wreath, two 6-inch poinsettias, and 9 feet of garland.
Mission Hills Nursery
While you’ll miss the friendly chickens and cats that roam this neighborhood nursery when you shop online, you can fill out the order form and get your animal fill on their Instagram. Request a Douglas, noble, Fraser, Nordmann, or silvertip fir tree ranging from two to 12 feet high. Get it flocked or fireproofed, add poinsettias and greenery, and have it delivered (and later removed) if you live within 30 miles of the nursery. Trees start at $50; delivery from $40.
Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees
Order a noble, Douglas, or Nordmann fir tree ranging from three to eight feet high from any one of the three pop-up lots in San Diego: La Jolla, Clairemont, and Balboa Park. The lots sell smaller trees (from two feet) and much larger ones (up to 17 feet) too, but you must fill out a special request form online to secure one. Add fresh wreaths (from 12 to 60 inches in diameter) to your virtual cart and have it all delivered within 20 miles of a lot, often on the same day. Trees start at $40; delivery from $35.
Pinery Christmas Trees
This family-owned and operated Christmas tree business delivers nearly everywhere in San Diego County, except Alpine, Fallbrook, Jamul, Julian, Ramona, and Valley Center. Select a Nordmann or grand fir (six to seven feet), a Douglas (five to eight feet), or a noble (three to eight feet). Prices start at $65 and include delivery. Call to add flocking, fireproofing, or fresh greenery to your order, and be sure to allow at least one day between purchase and delivery.
Wendy Manwarren Generes was the editorial director of San Diego Home & Garden Lifestyles magazine. She loves DIYing and hunting down vintage finds. Find her on Instagram at @wmanwarren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.