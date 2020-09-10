To commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, these local organizations are holding virtual memorials and fundraisers that the public is invited to safely participate in from a distance.
9/11 Ceremony at the USS Midway
This year’s event will be streamed live on Facebook, and you can partake even if you don’t have an account on the platform. The ceremony includes retirees of the New York City Fire Department, a tolling of the bells by the San Diego Fire Department, an honor guard, a helicopter flyover, a 21-gun salute, and a water display by the Harbor Police. The livestream starts at 9:30 a.m. on Friday; watch it here.
9/11 Heroes Run
Runners all over the world are participating in this event, which has gone virtual. People of all walking, jogging, and running experience levels are invited to participate in this 5K on their own time on Friday, and use the hashtags #911HeroesRun and #IfNotMeThenWho on social media posts to show their support for veterans and first responders.
9/11 San Diego Stair Climb
One of the biggest fundraisers for firefighters in San Diego, this event historically involved firefighters, police, military personnel, and civilian supporters gathering to climb 110 flights of stairs—the number of floors in the Twin Towers—together in downtown San Diego. This year’s event had to be canceled, but they are still taking donations for Firefighter Aid. To help them meet their $200,000 fundraising goal for the year, you can donate here.
