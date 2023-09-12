September 14
In Wonderland
Step into the world of Alice in Wonderland at this tea-tasting dinner and art show inspired by Lewis Carroll’s iconic novel. Taking place from 6 to 9 p.m., this trip down the rabbit hole transforms Sparks Gallery with an immersive exhibition, a Mad Hatter tea bar, and a colorful cocktail station. Tickets to In Wonderland are currently $149 (day-of prices rise to $190) and include dinner and tea, two signature cocktails, and access to the art and silent auction. | 530 6th Avenue, Gaslamp
A Study of Corn Dinner
This a-maize-ing Mediterranean dinner inside the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s Sahm Seaview Room highlights corn preparation methods from southern European, northern African, and Middle Eastern cuisine. Curated by executive chef Jeff Armstrong, September’s edition of The Kitchen at MCASD’s monthly dinner series features a Champagne toast and four corn-filled courses, including dishes like corn fritters, sweet corn piccalilli, and sweet corn ice cream. Reservations can be made for parties of 1 to 4 people, and dinner costs $125 per person. | 700 Prospect Street, La Jolla
September 14–December 31
Beyond the Elements
The New Americans Museum & Immigration Learning Center will host this in-depth look at San Diego’s hip-hop history through the ’80s and ’90s, exploring how the city’s immigrant youth helped shape its culture. Right in time for the genre’s 50th anniversary, hip-hop heads can dig into the period’s creative legacy, which includes graffiti, DJs, MCs, underground parties, and dance crews. The exhibition will be on display through the end of the year. | 2825 Dewey Road, Point Loma
September 14–October 8
Dragon Mama
Written and performed by Sara Porkalob and directed by Andrew Russel, The Diversionary Theatre’s latest production, Dragon Mama, is a one-woman show spanning 25 years in the life of main character Maria, who sees an opportunity to make a fast fortune in Alaska as a potential escape from her less-than-satisfying life in rural Washington. The play explores queer love and Filipino heritage against a soundtrack of ’90s R&B tunes. | 4545 Park Boulevard, University Heights
September 15
Alley Cat Art Walk
The annual Alley Cat Art Walk in downtown El Cajon spotlights a variety of local businesses in Art Alley this Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. The event features several art and craft booths, live music, wine, beer, food, prizes, and more. Attendees can also pick up an event passport and get it stamped by all the participating businesses for the chance to win the opportunity drawing. | 140 East Main Street, El Cajon
September 15
Casino di Piazza
San Diegans can dress sharp and win big this Friday from 7 to 11 p.m at this black-tie fundraiser supporting updates to the Piazza. Sponsored by the Little Italy Association and Vici Luxury Rentals, Casino di Piazza features craft cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and casino games like blackjack, craps, and roulette. General admission ($65) includes $100 in casino chips, one drink ticket, and hors d’oeuvres, while VIP tickets ($125) come with $200 in chips, two drink tickets, and entry into a special VIP lounge that offers a private bar, music, and more. | 523 West Date Street, Little Italy
September 15 - November 11
Françoise Gilot: Lithographs: 1950-1990
Several of French artist Françoise Gilot’s lithographs, including some that have never been exhibited before, will be on display at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library. A former longtime resident of La Jolla, Gilot passed away in June after spending eight decades exploring painting, poetry, and printmaking. This special celebration of the local art legend kicks off with a free opening reception this Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and the exhibition will be on display through November 11. | 1008 Wall Street, La Jolla
September 16
Amps & Ales
The Downtown Chula Vista Association’s annual Amps & Ales event returns to Memorial Park, offering unlimited tastings from 30 breweries and distilleries and a variety of delectable food options. You can also experience two stages of live music featuring local bands The Sleepwalkers, Sandollar, and Sure Fire Soul Ensemble. Ticket options include general admission ($35), with entry from 1 to 4 p.m., and VIP ($45), which comes with an extra hour of samples from noon to 1 p.m. | Third Avenue & Park Way, Chula Vista
Old Town San Diego Fiestas Patrias
This free festival celebrates Mexican Independence Day at Old Town State Historic Park. Happenings include the ringing of the bell at Casa de Estudillo, the Fiestas Patrias parade featuring escaramuza (traditional women equestrians), and entertainment like Mexican folk music and dance, crafts, piñatas, and games. | San Diego Avenue and Twiggs Street, Old Town
September 16–17
Trolley Dances
2023 marks the 25th year of Trolley Dances, a tour of San Diego sites through the Blue Line with a choreographed dance at each stop. More than 50 community and company performers from the San Diego Dance Theater will take part as tour guides lead audiences across downtown into a world of movement. General admission tickets are $35 (seniors, students, artists, and military members can get ’em for $20). | 2650 Truxtun Road, Point Loma
September 16 & 21–23
Solento Surf Festival
The Solento Surf Festival makes waves this weekend with a surf contest, beach bar, live music, food and drink vendors, and more on Saturday. Next week, catch the associated three-day film and music event at La Paloma Theatre that includes screenings of surf films, panel conversations, and live music. While the event on the 16th is free and open to the public, you’ll need to nab $35 single-day tickets here to attend happenings on the 21st through the 23rd. | 471 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
September 17
Sunday 5Ks
There are two racing opportunities this Sunday for anyone interested in breaking their PR (or simply going on a nice morning jog with thousands of their fellow San Diegans). The annual Live Well San Diego 5K at Waterfront Park starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by a one-mile fun run at 9 a.m. Across the 8 West into Mission Beach, athletes of all levels can participate in the inaugural Belmont Park Community 5K. Racers will run along the ocean and receive one complimentary drink ticket and a ride-and-play pass to enjoy at Belmont Park. | 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero & 3190 Mission Boulevard, Mission Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.