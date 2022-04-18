The telltale signs of spring in San Diego are too lovely to keep outdoors. That’s why, for 41 years, the San Diego Museum of Art has welcomed the season with Art Alive. From April 28 to May 1, come see 100 unique floral arrangements inspired by the museum’s permanent collection. Britton Neubacher, owner of local interiorscaping company Tend, is this year’s rotunda designer; her 40-foot-tall Op Art–inspired installation, Organized Chaos, will be made entirely of recycled plants.
As the museum’s biggest fundraiser, proceeds from Art Alive go toward education, outreach, and exhibitions all year long. In addition to the floral art, the event also includes four days of museum activities—from the opening celebration Bloom Bash, which features culinary creations from 30 local restaurants and after-hours installation viewing, to The Garden of Activities, which offers art projects for the whole family to try. Debuting alongside Art Alive this year is the environmentally conscious exhibition Terra: Fernando Casasempere, marking the prolific Chilean painter’s first full show in the United States. Its four installations are made with waste sourced from Chilean mining and drilling, intended to spark conversation on humanity’s responsibility for environmental deterioration.
1450 El Prado, Balboa Park
