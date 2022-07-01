July 1
Leonard Bernstein’s New York
Opening New Village Arts’ theatrical season at the Flower Fields of Carlsbad Ranch is Leonard Bernstein’s New York, which pays tribute to the conductor's most cherished works from iconic musicals like West Side Story and On The Town. Featuring Johnisa Breault and Trevor Rex, Bernstein’s works are presented in a two-character format and examine his devoted connection with New York City as well as his friendships with other Broadway music titans like Stephen Sondheim, Betty Comden and Adolph Green. The show officially opens July 1 and runs from July 3 until the end of the month. 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad
Marvel’s Black Panther in Concert
Don’t miss the San Diego Symphony Orchestra’s exhilarating performance of Ludwig Göransson’s Academy Award-winning score for Black Panther at the Rady Shell this Friday. One of Marvel Studios’ most-revered films, Black Panther became an instant classic due to its resilient story, memorable performances and fantastic soundtrack. Led by conductor Susie Benchasil Seiter and featuring talking drum soloist Massamba Diop, the symphony looks to replicate the most intense moments of the film as well as the beauty and triumph witnessed on screen. 222 Marina Park Way, Embarcadero
July 2
Little Italy Summer Film Festival — Ammore e Malavita
Little Italy’s Summer Film Festival kicks off this Saturday at the Amici Park Amphitheater with a screening of the 2017 Italian film Ammore e Malavita (Love and Bullets), a mafia musical that humorously cycles through mafioso stereotypes. Admission is $10 and the doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the film starting at 8 p.m. There will be a new Italian film screened with English subtitles every Saturday night until September 3. Food and blankets are welcome, so plan a picnic and dress warm as you enjoy your night at the movies. 1660 Union Street, Little Italy
Distilled: San Diego Spirit & Cocktail Festival
With 180 unique spirits and mixers to try, including a few rare bottles, the Distilled: San Diego Spirit & Cocktail Festival features local mixologists and distilleries. Hosted inside the San Diego County Fair’s Garden Show area, $35 general admission tickets come with a five-tab wristband for 1/4 oz pours and 1 oz. pours on mixed cocktails. The $130 VIP tickets include access to VIP lounge areas serving signature cocktails and appetizers. Following the event, enjoy free admission to the fair. 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
July 3
My Yard Live Beer Co. 3rd Anniversary Music and Beer Festival
To celebrate their three-year anniversary, My Yard Live Beer Company is hosting a fun afternoon full of music, games and tasters for all those who attend. From 1-7 p.m., there will be live musical performances, including a special show from KISS tribute band Kisstroyer, as well as axe throwing, mechanical bull riding and tasters from Mujeres Brew House, Setting Sun Sake and more. Children aged 5 and under are free and tickets are available at the door. 288 Rancheros Drive, San Marcos
July 3-4
Kraftwerk 3-D Show
Revolutionary German electro band Kraftwerk, known for their extensive electronic musical legacy and creative live performances are bringing their Kraftwerk 3-D concert to the San Diego Civic Theatre. Using synths, computerized voices and radiant colors, Kraftwerk 3-D is a daring mix of music and performance art that brings the band’s second live album to life. The performance clocks in at just over two hours, with tickets starting at $62.50 and can be purchased here. 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.