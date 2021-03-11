San Diego Festival of Arts 2021

New Festival Site Coming Soon
Artists interested in showcasing on September 11 – 12, 2021 please contact: artists@sdfestivalofthearts.org
For all other inquiries, please contact admin@sdfesitvalofthearts.org
Artists interested in showcasing on September 11 – 12, 2021 please contact: artists@sdfestivalofthearts.org
For all other inquiries, please contact admin@sdfesitvalofthearts.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.