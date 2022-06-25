July 1:
Jump, crawl, or web-sling over to the Comic-Con Museum to see the world premiere of Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition (through January 1, 2023), an in-depth look at the superhero’s storied history that includes interactive installations, film set pieces, and one-of-a-kind artifacts. comic-con.org
July 4:
Once local beaches empty out and we relocate our car, we plan to catch the Big Bay Boom—California’s largest firework display in honor of Independence Day—launched from four barges in San Diego Bay beginning at 9 p.m. bigbayboom.com
July 9:
Head to Hillcrest for a rainbow of colors and a heavy dose of positivity and acceptance during San Diego LGBT Pride (through July 17), returning to an in-person celebration with this year’s theme, “Justice with Joy.” Diverse programming includes a festival (with all-queer headliners), parade, rally, 5K run, and more. sdpride.org
July 13:
Cygnet Theatre presents the hit musical Cabaret, set in a sleazy Jazz Age Berlin nightclub, complete with lavish costumes, signature songs, and fabulous dancing. It won eight Tony Awards on Broadway, and the last time Cygnet put it on, in 2011, it won local Theatre Critics Circle awards for direction and lead performance. cygnettheatre.com
July 16:
We’ll be raising a tasting glass to good causes at Best Coast Beer Fest at Waterfront Park, which benefits cancer research and local Ukrainian refugee families. Come get a taste of nearly 100 West Coast breweries, while enjoying live music from local bands and a variety of food truck cuisine. bestcoastbeerfest
July 20:
Based on the book by Omri Schein and David Ellenstein, The Remarkable Mister Holmes is a fresh take on the iconic detective in that it’s a musical comedy as well as a mystery. North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach is staging its world premiere (through August 14). northcoastrep.org
July 21:
Speaking of world premieres, we definitely plan on catching the new adaptation of Frederick Knott’s play Dial M for Murder, which inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s film. Showing at The Old Globe (through August 21), this murder mystery explores what happens when one jealous husband suspects his wife may be unfaithful. theoldglobe.org
July 21:
Highly curated, multisensory The Blank Table is a unique dining experience featuring a five-course, prix-fixe menu from star chefs and mixologists in a secret location. For readers who can’t make the July dinner, there are three more through October 20. theblanktablesd.com
July 22:
No need to understand betting lingo or know anything about racehorses to have a great time in the grandstand on Opening Day at Del Mar Racetrack—the bigger and more extravagant your hat, the better. High rollers should continue to the official after-party at L’Auberge Del Mar. dmtc.com
July 26:
Another world-premiere play this month is Here There Are Blueberries at La Jolla Playhouse (through August 21). The story centers on newly uncovered World War II–era photographs that spur a German businessman’s journey into his family’s past. lajollaplayhouse.org
July 26:
It would obviously be a “Big mistake. Big. Huge!” to miss the Broadway cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical at Civic Theatre (through July 31). A hit in New York, the production is based on the classic movie. broadwaysd.com
July 29:
La Jolla Music Society’s annual SummerFest at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center has been extended to a four-week celebration (through August 26) and will offer intermission-free events on Wednesdays. This year’s program, Under the Influence, takes an inside look at the muses who inspired—and often seduced—composers throughout history. ljms.org/summerfest
July 30:
Kicking off at Attitude Brewing, the Taste of Barrio Logan promises plenty of food and drink samples throughout the neighborhood—plus an after-party at ReBru Spirits. For those looking for something a bit more rural, head to the mountains for wine, beer, cider, and cocktails at the Sip of Julian tasting event. tasteofbarriologan.com; visitjulian.com
July 31:
Spend an evening with soul maestro Leon Bridges at The Rady Shell, where we fully expect to be serenaded with hits such as “Steam,” “Coming Home,” and “Why Don’t You Touch Me: Part 1.” livenation.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.