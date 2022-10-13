October 12
San Diego Italian Film Festival
The theme of this year’s 16th annual San Diego Italian Film Festival is “Importance of Choice,” highlighting new Italian films that center around human decision and choice. The majority of this year’s in-person screenings will take place at the Museum of Photographic Arts with additional screenings being held at Digital Gym Cinema and La Paloma Theatre and will include panels and live discussions with a handful of Italian directors. The festival will also include the fourth annual SDIFF Ristretto Awards with 15 short film finalists dedicated to Italian culture, identity and community being recognized. Purchase your tickets here. | 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park
October 13
Taste of Art: Upcycled 3D Sculptures
Upcycling is the creative reuse of waste materials to make a unique product, material or sculpture. Thursday’s Taste of Art event at the Oceanside Museum of Art will see guests led by Robin Douglas to learn about famed sculpture like Ruth Asawa and using materials like wood, electronics, clothing and more to create their very own 3D sculpture to inspire more people to adopt upcycling. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a short presentation with drinks and appetizers before making the art. Taste of Art tickets cost $50 for members and $65 for visitors. | 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside
October 14
5th Annual Joyce Forum Jewish Short Film Festival
Featuring 26 global short films, the Joyce Forum Jewish Short Film Festival has separated this year's into event into five unique programs throughout the weekend. Those attending the screenings in-person can enjoy filmmaker conversations and community receptions along with viewing several short films at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre. The entirety of the film programs will also be available on Eventive throughout the duration of the festival, with 48 hours to complete a program once you start watching it. The full schedule of programs and tickets can be found here. | 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla
October 15
So Sarap! Philippine Festival
Enjoy this one-day free cultural festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Waterfront Park that recognizes San Diego’s Filipino American community. So Sarap! Philippine Festival will include plenty of authentic Filipino food to try such as adobo, pancit, lumpia, Halo-Halo and much more along with Filipino-inspired liquor at the festival’s beer & spirits garden. There will also be live music, cultural performances and various lifestyle vendors to explore as you celebrate Filipino culture all-day long. | 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero
Murrieta Craft Beer Week
Local independent breweries are offering various deals and collaborations during Murrieta Craft Beer Week from October 15-23. Participating breweries in the area include Solaris Beer & Blending, Stone Church Brewing Company, Batch Mead, 8Bit Brewing Company and many more. Along with the week-long specials, craft beer week will also include the 2nd annual Rooted in Nature Craft Brew Festival this Saturday and the Brew Masters Golf Tournament on Friday, October 21 which aptly combines beer and sport. | Various locations across Murrieta
October 16
Pumpkin Decorating at Bivouac Ciderworks
Bivouac Ciderworks’ North Park taproom is getting in the Halloween spirit with their second annual Pumpkin Decorating event this Sunday. Tickets are $35 and include a pumpkin and decorating supplies along with a 12 oz. glass of Bivouac’s seasonal Cat’s Paw Pumpkin Spice Cider, pumpkin spice cider donuts from Nomad Donuts and an assortment of Julian apple-infused snacks. | 3986 30th Street, North Park
Escondido Grand Avenue Festival
Spend your Sunday in downtown Escondido shopping from more than 400 vendors, listening to live music and indulging in several international cuisines at the Escondido Grand Avenue Festival. A fixture of the community since 1989, this free festival will feature lots of children’s entertainment, a beer & wine garden, as well as an art garden to explore during the street fair. Vendors at the festival will be selling various crafted items including jewelry, soap, candles, cosmetics, home decor and much more from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Grand Avenue, between Center City Parkway and Ivy Street, Escondido
Not-So-Scary EcoFest
For a family-friendly Halloweeen outing, consider checking out the Not-So-Scary EcoFest at San Dieguito County Park this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. hosted by Nature Collective. A family fun day is planned with various nature-themed activities including crafts, a costume contest, a bounce house and live animal encounters with bats, reptiles and raptors. Tickets are free and you can reserve your spot by filing out this form. | 1628 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Cardiff
