2
Considered one of the top acapella groups worldwide, Rajaton joins the SD Symphony for a rousing, nostalgic ride of beloved Swedish singalong favorites in Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA. ABBA tributes will never get old. Never.
5
At this point, tacos and beer are the grumpy Muppets on San Diego’s balcony. An iconic duo. Come get some at the 3rd annual West Coast Taco & Beer Festival Tour in Spanish Landing Park. There’ll be 60+ tastings from regional breweries and food from 30+ vendors like Nando’s Hot Box and Doggos Gus. Also chihuahua races and lucha libre wrestling. Salud.
9
Returning to SDMA for its 16th season, bi-national chamber music group Art of Elan’s Broken Windows concert series offers San Diego premieres from noted modern composers like Jonathan Bailey Holland and Juhi Bansal. It’s inspired by SDMA’s current multimedia installation: artist Justin Sterling’s Chapel of the Rocks, which uses the urban environment as a medium to explore bad faith public policy, particularly the “Broken Windows” policing strategy of 1990s New York. Viewers take in reflected light from 30 reconstructed stained-glass windows in a 1,000-foot structure inspired by the Rothko Chapel in Houston.
Since the drop from 73 degrees to mid 60s is not such a great indicator, San Diegans have to rely on other seasonal cues to know it’s the holidays. And ours is when the curtain rises on How The Grinch Stole Christmas! It’s as San Diego a thing as the fish taco. Opening Nov. 9 and running through Dec. 31 at the Old Globe.
10
Bedouin Burger serves luscious licks straight from the Middle Eastern indie music scene at UCSD’s Price Center Ballroom. Rising Lebanese instrumentalist Zeid Hamdan and Syrian singer Lynn Adib, accompanied by bassist Miles Jay, marry traditional Arab sounds, jazz, and pop hooks to create a vibe you won’t hear anywhere else.
12
It’s no surprise to anyone that plants can heal. We all saw Avatar. But which ones, specifically? The itinerant nature walk Blue Wind School of Botanical Studies is making a stop in San Diego near Mt. Laguna, to lead an herb hike, teaching which plants we humans can eat, smell, taste, touch, and whatever else we might do with various flora. Contact bluewindbmc@gmail.com to reserve.
Mid-November brings to SDMA a love letter to Oaxaca from one of Mexico’s most celebrated contemporary artists, Sergio Hernandez. In his first U.S. solo show, “Embers of Oaxaca,” Hernandez shows over 30 works with motifs drawn from indigenous design and the natural world.
On the anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s death, The USD Choral Scholars and SDSU Chamber Singers present the moving work, Considering Matthew Shepard, by Craig Hella Johnson. Twenty-four years ago Shepard, 21, was viciously attacked in Wyoming for being LGBTQ and left to die. The concert, which is free, is performed by choir, strings, and percussion at Hoover High.
The City Ballet of San Diego celebrates its 30th year with From Balanchine to Martins, which features performances of works from master choreographers such as George Balanchine and famed New York City Ballet choreographer Peter Martins at the Balboa Theatre.
13
A good olive oil is at least 60 percent of good cooking (stat completely fabricated, but it feels right). Take a drive north to the Harvest Festival at Temecula Olive Oil Company featuring local chefs such as Chef Sheyla Alvarado of Lunario Restaurant in the Valle de Guadalupe and Chef Claudia Sandoval of Master Chef fame, and, of course, fine wines at the edge of San Diego’s own wine country. Local favorites include Lomita and Finca la Carrodilla wineries, Paoloni Wines, and Rough Draft Brewing.
20
Curated by Karla Garcia-Perez, the exhibit Our Ancestors’ Dream/El Sueño de nuestros ancestros (Life Between Three Worlds) features basketwork, pottery, and other pieces by Indigenous Kumeyaay artists from both sides of the US/Mexico border at San Ysidro’s Casa Familiar/The Front gallery.
21
The prestigious San Diego Art Prize recognizes artists from the San Diego/Tijuana region. This year, national and international curators were invited to select the four winners whose work engages with issues of immigration and colonization, as well as past and current multiculturalism of our borderlands—the exhibit of their works takes place in the Central Library Art Gallery.
23
Need an alternative to the Thanksgiving turkey coma? Dance it off at the 42nd San Diego Jazz Fest and Swing Extravaganza at Town and Country’s convention center from November 23-17, which features traditional jazz, blues, ragtime, boogie-woogie, gospel, and swing. Locals Sue Palmer and her motel swing orchestra and the Mission Bay High School Preservationists share venues with bands from New Orleans. sdjazzfest.org
