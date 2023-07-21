4-31
It’s time to don your brown and gold as the Padres gear up to play against big-name opponents, starting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 4. We’re also facing our division rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants, at home this August. The time is now for a postseason push. Let’s go, Pads.
5-6
Bleached Fest is the latest music festival to hit Waterfront Park. Picture a chill, SoCal-inspired summer weekend full of alternative, indie-pop, and new-age R&B sounds. Leon Bridges and Japanese singer-songwriter Joji headline this 18-plus event. Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Lizzy McAlpine, Stephen Sanchez, Channel Tres, Surf Curse, and BADBADNOTGOOD also appear against San Diego’s stunning backdrop of soft waves rippling across the bay.
5-7
Traveling from Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, El Salvador, Ecuador, and beyond, skilled Latin American artisans are making their way to Old Town to celebrate the annual Latin American Festival and Mata Ortiz Pottery Market. A cornucopia of embroidered clothing, handwoven textiles, one-of-a-kind collectibles, jewelry, and handmade ceramic and clay pottery, among other Latin American goods, will be up for grabs at the free festival all weekend long. You can also catch live performances by Latin American folk band TINKU and folkloric dancers and mariachis.
6, 13, 20, 27
Namaste your way to Harland Brewing at One Paseo for a free Family Yoga Series sesh. From 10 to 11 a.m., yoga instructor Jenn Richardson will lead a 45-minute, family friendly yoga class focused on strength, balance, flexibility, and mindfulness. All you’ll need is a mat.
12
The Living Coast Discovery Center invites you to clink glasses at its 14th annual Farm to Bay Fundraiser, a night geared toward raising money for coastal wildlife, education, and sustainability programs. Food and drinks will be available from sustainably minded businesses like Babycakes, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Wonderland Ocean Pub, along with craft breweries and wineries. Also on the agenda: animal encounters, sunset views of San Diego Bay, silent and live auctions, and musical entertainment, all at the org’s namesake environmental education center in Chula Vista.
12
Time to put some zest in your step at Chula Vista’s 26th annual Lemon Festival. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Third Avenue will host an oasis of lemon-themed everything: sips, bites, merch, photo displays, arts and crafts, and even a lemon cook-off competition.
13
The heart of Hillcrest and beyond sees a rainbow of vendors, live entertainment, beverages, and bites during the annual Hillcrest CityFest. A nine-block party drawing visitors from all over town, this free celebration includes an arts and crafts “ramble,” a stroll to spot pieces and performances by local creators.
18
In our books, summer is synonymous with San Diego Magazine’s own Best of San Diego Party. We’re gathering our favorite restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, and businesses from our Best Restaurants and Best of San Diego issues and heading to Legacy Plaza at Liberty Station. This soiree offers unlimited bites and sips from more than 100 vendors, plus live entertainment, photo ops, a lounge space, dancing, and other surprises. Pro tip: Opt for VIP passes to get early access, an exclusive entrance, and a party swag bag.
19
Johnny Martin from NBC’s The Voice is bringing his lo-fi beats and soulful tunes to the summer concert series at the InterContinental San Diego. Martin will perform his hits at Layover, the hotel’s aviation-themed rooftop bar.
