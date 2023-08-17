10 Summer Water Activities That Aren't the Beach

As any dad will insist, it’s not the heat that gets you—it’s the humidity. With local temps hovering in the 80s and the sky spontaneously breaking into summer showers, it's a good time to remember that, often, the best way to stay comfy on muggy August days is to get wetter.
Instead of braving crowded beaches, take these bodies of water for a spin. Whether you're seeking a family friendly pool, a natural swim setting, or a rooftop oasis with tropical drinks, your search ends here. These are the 10 best places to get in the water in San Diego that aren't on the sand.
San Diego's Natural Bodies of Water
Glorietta Bay
Glorietta Bay, nestled alongside the Coronado Golf Course, offers a scenic alternative to the usual beach scene. Access the shoreline by parking at the Glorietta Bay Park. Visitors can indulge in swimming, kayaking, or paddle boarding. Wannabe mariners can rent a sailboat, starting at $95 for two hours, from Seaforth (located adjacent to the Coronado Yacht Club). After a swim and a picnic, families can embark on a bike ride along Glorietta Bay's scenic path, explore Hotel Del's shops across the street, or grab a scoop of ice cream in Coronado Village.
1975 Strand Way, Coronado
Cedar Creek Waterfall
Don’t go chasing waterfalls—unless it's Cedar Creek Waterfall in Cuyamaca. San Diego’s largest waterfall awaits just an hour northeast of downtown (though it is only accessible to hikers with a US Forest Service permit). After checking Cleveland Forest’s website to rule out any heat-related closures, tackle the 5.5-mile round-trip trek to take an immensely gratifying dip beneath one of San Diego's most celebrated cascades. To stay safe on your adventure, bring plenty of water, your best hiking boots, some sunscreen, towels, and a hat.
15519 Thornbush Rd, Ramona
Mission Bay
Mission Bay caters to sun-seeking locals, offering eight designated swimming spots amidst 27 miles of sandy shores. Locals can bring their paddleboard, kayaks, and boats out onto the water or visit Mission Bay Sports Center for a cruise on jet skis, sailboats, motorboats, and even water-based jet packs. Visitors may also partake in picnics on the beach, go paddle boarding underneath the bay’s numerous bridges, or throw out a line for some fish. End the day by toasting marshmallows over a bonfire on Fiesta Island.
3000 N Mission Bay Dr, Mission Bay
Big Bear Lake
Escape the heat with a mountainside retreat at Big Bear Lake, just three hours north of San Diego. While winter snowboarding and skiing are often the primary draw, Big Bear Lake is also the perfect spot to relive your summer camp days. Spend mornings hiking and mountain biking before dipping into the lake for a midday cooldown. Families can take a swim, dive off the iconic China Island boulders, catch some air on a wakeboard, or rent a pontoon boat for fishing from Big Bear Marina. Boat prices start at $95 per hour (plus gas) for up to six people.
500 Paine Ct, Big Bear Lake
San Diego's Pools, Spas & Waterparks
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
For San Diego residents yearning for a respite from city life, Omni La Costa in Carlsbad offers poolside relaxation. A 30-minute drive from downtown, the Carlsbad property is a great staycation for families. While parents play golf or enjoy a spa day to themselves, kids can revel in two 100-foot waterslides, a family pool, and other aquatic attractions. Want a solo getaway instead? Lay out your towel beside the resort’s 21-plus pool and order some snacks and drinks.
2100 Costa Del Mar Rd, Carlsbad
Rooftop Pool at Mission Pacific
Sure, you could fight for a spot to set up your umbrella on one of SD’s beaches. Or you could get above it all at Mission Pacific's rooftop bar. Perched atop a seven-story hotel and overlooking Oceanside’s coastline, this rooftop oasis offers not only a bustling pool and a live DJ but also delectable food and cocktails. Wanna impress a date? Make dinner reservations at Michelin-starred restaurant Valle on the first floor, then cap off the night with an evening swim and margarita to sip on during golden hour.
201 N Myers St, Oceanside
The Plunge San Diego
If you're looking for the ultimate kid-friendly swim spot, The Plunge has you covered. Admission starts at $15 per hour for access to heated pools, inflatable obstacle courses, and a basketball hoop. Families can opt for a $60 three-hour pass for up to four people. While the kiddos splash around, take advantage of a serene cedar-wood sauna, adult swim lanes, and a fitness area equipped with spin bikes.
3115 Ocean Front Walk, Mission Beach
The Pool at the Pendry
For a luxurious waterside day in downtown, visit The Pool House at the Pendry, a lavish rooftop restaurant, bar, and pool located at 5th and J in the heart of the Gaslamp. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m for guests, it's only open to the public Sunday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Reserve a cabana in advance to guarantee a lounge spot. At the bar’s daily happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can grab $1 oysters and half-off appetizers.
435 Fifth Ave, Gaslamp Quarter
Dive-In Movies at The Pearl Hotel
Settle in for a movie screening from the comfort of a mid-century-era pool. Hosted every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The Pearl Hotel's Dive-in Movie Night series shows classic films like The Big Lebowski and Fight Club while offering poolside bites and sips. Although the event is free (even for folks not staying at the hotel), access requires the purchase of a drink or food item. Reservations are highly recommended—the courtyard’s open seating fills up quickly.
1410 Rosecrans St, Point Loma
Aztec Aquaplex SDSU
Whether you're a serious swimmer or prefer a leisurely float, Aztec Aquaplex at San Diego State University caters to all. Accessible to SDSU students, alumni, and staff, the facility boasts two large competitive lap pools (25 yards and 50 meters), a 20-person spa, diving boards, water basketball, and a serene float lounge. For $25, visitors can partake in these aquatic amenities as guests of SDSU alumni. Master your backstroke, perfect your dives, or work on your uneven tan lines.
5375 Remington Rd, College Area
