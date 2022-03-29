The man, the myth...the zombie dust collection. Quint is a name synonymous with art-world heavyweights and The Next Big Thing.
When founder Mark Quint isn’t uncovering new darlings, he’s scouting local flea markets for his oddities collection. We’re talking artificial sushi, religious sculpture, tourist tchotchkes, Edwardian taxidermy, matchbox cars, marbles, and, yes, dust. The high-low mash-up serves as a lifelong obsession and inspiration for The Museum Of__, a 140-sq-ft space inside his eponymous Girard Avenue gallery. Since he first opened in 1981, the La Jolla native has organized 250+ exhibitions of local, national, and international artists. Here in this plywood box, he curates his own collection and the kitsch of others. It’s both a wink and a prompt, asking viewers to question how we define the exotic and the ordinary.
Quint Gallery
7655 Girard Avenue, La Jolla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.