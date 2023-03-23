The most competitive Rocket League event, the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Winter Major, is set to take place at the San Diego Convention Center this year from April 6-9.
Put on by local video game developer Psyonix, the live esports event mimics the energy you’d find inside an MMA fight, but instead of fighters in the ring, professional Rocket League players sit behind computers lining the center of the arena surrounded by fans.
The Esports Tournament will be the main event of the DreamHack San Diego festival. With a $6,000,000 total prize pool on the line this season, there’s plenty of hype heading into the World Championship. Sixteen of the top Rocket League teams from around the world will be competing in the Winter Major.
If you’re unfamiliar with the esports world, the league features a three v three soccer game where competitors operate flying rocket-powered cars.
We spoke with Shoutcaster and co-host of the Rocket League esports podcast First Touch Demar 'Dazerin' Williams to get his predictions for the tournament and the inside scoop on which teams to keep an eye out for during this event.
“Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing is the best team in the world. If you want to watch real teamwork at its finest, watch Gen.G play,” said Williams. Gen.G is a top North American team that won the previous Fall Major that took place last December.
When asked for his predictions for the tournament, he added, “Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing is my team to take this tournament, but it's not that clear cut because so many teams are playing the best Rocket League they can.”
Williams went on to say if Gen.G doesn’t step up to the plate, Karmine Corp, FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, Team Falcons, Complexity and G2 Esports could all have a shot at the prize.
“What makes the RLCS so special, is that the level of competition is so high that you really have to show up every single day through these events,” Williams said. “Teams will really have to break through any boundaries that have been holding them back if they want to lift that trophy.”
The Dream Hack San Diego takes place from April 6-9 with fans being able to participate starting on Friday. Tickets start at $39 for a one day pass. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and a parental or guardian waiver must be signed when collecting tickets for anyone under the age of 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.