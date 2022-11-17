November 17
“Hamilton”
“Hamilton,” the broadway sensation which won 11 Tony Awards and perfectly blended history and hip-hop will finish its short run at the San Diego Civic Theatre this weekend with shows Friday through Sunday. The musical which birthed a significant pop culture impact and made Lin-Manual Miranda an A-List star tells the underdog story of Alexander Hamilton and his ascent into a political relevance during the dawn of the U.S.A. Tickets can be found here. | 1100 3rd Avenue, Downtown
November 18
Whiskey & Wine Fest
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa is offering locals and the guests a flavorful feast during Whiskey & Wine Fest which combines drinks and cuisine paying homage to the tastes of California and the American South from 6 to 9 p.m. this Friday. The menu will be filled with comfort food paired with whiskey, bourbon and wine including Wild turkey, Heaven Hill and Jim Beam. Tickets are $150 and come with endless food and beverages as well as complimentary valet parking. | 9700 North Torrey Pines, La Jolla
Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival
Spend your weekend on the waterfront at Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival where over 80 bands will hit the stage Friday through Sunday. There will be a wide variety of music including rock, hip hop, edm and reggae, and with Cage the Elephant, Zac Brown Band, Fitz & The Tantrums and G-Eazy hitting the stage there will be something for every music lover. Besides the 7+ stages filled with live music, there will also be plenty of yacht parties, after parties, water sports, art installations and a craft beer village to explore during the festival. The 2-day passes are already sold out, but you can still purchase a 3-day weekend pass or a single day ticket to see some of your favorite artists. | 839 West Harbor Drive, Embarcadero
Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show
Based on Charles Dickens’ seminal holiday story “A Christmas Carol,” Ebeneezer Scrooge’s journey towards a yuletide epiphany is told with a local twist. Set in the winter wonderland of San Diego, Scrooge encounters the ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future in this humorous musical tale. With shows beginning this Friday, November 18, San Diegans will have a month’s worth of shows leading up until Christmas Eve to catch Scrooge on stage. | 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park
November 19
The Wishbone Brawl 2022
For the fifth time in its existence, the 2022 Wishbone Brawl pits two PGA pro teams against each other in an exhibition golf fundraiser played with vintage clubs at Goat Hill Park. This year’s matchup sees Olympic Gold Medalist Xander Schaueffele and Dean Wilson against 2x Masters champ Fred Couples and Geoff Oglivy. All of the proceeds from the matchup will go towards the North County Junior Golf Association, a nonprofit which provides golf instruction, education and mentorship to kids ages 5-18. Youth ages 18 and under can attend with a free youth ticket and adult tickets can be purchased for $50. | 2323 Goat Hill Drive, Oceanside
Bikes & Beers San Diego
The 9th annual Bikes & Beers event departs from Alesmith Brewing in Miramar with 15, 30 and 45 mile bike rides traversing through the city with plenty of pit stops and fuel stations along the way. All routes finish at Alesmith with a festival that will feature craft beer, food trucks, live music, a charity raffle and more. Riders of all skill levels are encouraged to sign up and even if you don’t hop on your bike, you can still get in on the fun and enjoy all the perks of the after party. | 9990 AleSmith Court, Miramar
La Jolla Common Ground Dinner
Hosted at the home of Michelle Lerach, the upcoming La Jolla Common Ground Dinner this Saturday, November 19 promises a regenerative meal to remember in support of environmental nonprofit Kiss the Ground. Led by chefs Flor Franco (Casa de Flor) and Dave Castro (Fauna Restaurant), guests will dine in style and be joined by the staff of Kiss the Ground, guest speakers and musical guest Bushwalla. Tickets are $250 each and can be purchased here. | Private address, La Jolla
November 20
Encinitas Holiday Street Fair
Enjoy the season’s greetings with four stages of live entertainment, more than 450 food, arts and crafts vendors and more at the Encinitas Holiday Street Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free festival has been going on since 1989 and will also feature a kid’s zone, a dog zone, and plenty of local musicians serenading the shoppers. With plenty of free entertainment to fill up your day, the only thing you’ll need to do is bring your own bag and register here before going. | Coast Highway 101 between D and J Streets, Encinitas
Paint Your Pet
Second Chance Beer Company and LoveJoy Creations! are hosting their second Paint Your Pet event from 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday at the brewery’s Carmel Mountain location. Animal owners are invited to paint a pet portrait of their favorite feline or furry friend on a canvas panel with the chance to win raffle prizes. Tickets are $65, 15% of which goes to animal adoption nonprofit Second Chance Animal Rescue, and can be purchased here. | 15378 Avenue of Science, Carmel Mountain
