December 1
Isabel Leonard & Pablo Sáinz-Villegas
Grammy Award-winning vocalist Isabel Leonard and guitarist extraordinaire Pablo Sáinz Villegas will pair up for a concert showcasing the music of Spain. Leonard has shined in opera houses all over the world with her mezzo-soprano range and Sáinz-Villegas has been deemed “the soul of the Spanish guitar” by Billboard. The show will start at 7:30 inside The Baker-Baum Concert Hall following a pre-show lecture from Meghan Hynson, visiting assistant professor of ethnomusicology at University of San Diego, starting at 6:30 p.m. | 7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
Holiday Market at Petco Park
Beginning December 1, the Holiday Market at Petco Park will begin its run of festive holiday nights celebrated in Gallagher Square from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily during the 18 select dates. The three weeks worth of market nights will feature local artisan retailers selling handcrafted items, holiday light displays, seasonal food and drinks and several holiday characters in attendance. Tickets start at $10 for kids and $14 for adults depending on date and entry time selected for the market. | 840 K Street, Downtown
December 2
Mariachi Sol De Mexico: A Merry-achi Christmas
Since their formation in 1981, Mariachi Sol De Mexico have performed worldwide, collaborated with legendary musicians and had their songs on Hollywood film soundtracks. Now, they are holding a Christmas-themed concert with carols steeped in the spirit and tradition of mariachi music this Friday at the Balboa Theatre. The 13-piece ensemble will elements of the Southwest and sounds below the border for a night full of holiday tunes. Purchase your tickets here. | 868 4th Avenue, Downtown
Balboa Park December Nights
The annual two-day free holiday festival in Balboa Park offers lots of fun activities throughout the park for kids and adults alike. Each day will include four stages of live music and entertainment performances, several food trucks with tasty bites and treats along with interactive booths like the Dave & Busters video game booth in Palisades Plaza. This family-friendly event goes from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. this Friday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. this Saturday. | 1549 El Prado, Balboa Park
Weekend Holiday Markets
Over 100 unique “makers” along with live music, craft cocktails and live music will be a part of this year’s Makers Arcade Holiday Fair at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Located inside the Adams Avenue Theater in Normal Heights, the pop-up Moon Voyage Market will feature a live DJ spinning records, and 16 local vendors in attendance from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m this Sunday. Also on Sunday, the San Marcos Holiday Market returns for a third straight year, celebrating the Christmas spirit with 100 artisan, beauty, home decor, food and holiday item vendors and a “Rescue Row” with animal rescue organizations. | Citywide
Christmas/Holiday Parades
San Diegans will have their fill of holiday parades to attend all over the city this weekend. The festive San Diego parade weekend starts off Friday night in Coronado with an evening of live music and holiday sing-a-longs. On Saturday, there will be parades in Ocean Beach, where floats will be judged for their style, substance and sparkle; and Encinitas, where this year’s theme of “Classic Encinitas” promises nostalgic throwbacks in cars and fashion. The weekend will end Sunday with a parade in La Jolla that will boast marching bands, floats and a camel. | Citywide
December 3
Winter Wonderland Festival
The California Center for the Arts in Escondido is hosting its 9th annual Winter Wonderland this Saturday with holiday-themed drinks, treats and crafts. Visitors can play in real snow, learn how to make snowflake ornaments from artisan professionals and take a tour of all the dazzling lights and LED christmas trees throughout the venue. And don’t worry about buying tickets because this event is free. | 340 North Escondido Boulevard, Escondido
Little Italy Tree Lighting and Christmas Village
This Saturday, San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood will be decorated as a winter wonderland adorned with snowflakes, holiday lights, 10 foot tall nutcrackers and two large Christmas trees. From 4 to 8 p.m., community members will have a chance to shop holiday items, enjoy live entertainment and attend the traditional Italian lighting ceremony for the 30 foot tree in the Piazza della Famiglia. Plus, families can take photos with Santa and peruse the Christmas Village on India Street featuring Little Italy Mercato vendors. | 523 W Date Street, Little Italy
December 4
SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off
Local restaurants will go head to head in North Park during the annual SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by for the free chili tastings and stay for the beer and wine garden, gift vendors, live music and food trucks. This event is free for all, with all proceeds going towards the McKinley Elementary School Foundation. | Thorn & 32nd Streets, North Park
Chula Vista Starlight Nights
Step into the holiday season during Chula Vista’s Starlight Nights this Sunday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. which boasts a holiday market, live music and an illuminating tree lighting ceremony. Take care of your holiday shopping by buying locally and bring the kids along to meet Santa Claus and ride the Chula Vista Express trackless train. After dark, the event will finish off shining with the lighting of their 25-foot Christmas tree. | Third Avenue, between G Street and F Street, Chula Vista
