On September 15 at 11 p.m., in the center square of almost every town in Mexico—and many north of the border—a bell rings and people yell “Viva México” to celebrate their country’s Independence.
El Grito de Dolores, a harangue by priest Miguel Hidalgo on the same day of 1810, calling the people to fight against the colonial government of Spain, is considered the beginning of Mexico’s independence, which is not Cinco de Mayo.
We often remember the role that men played in the events that changed the course of history, and Mexican Independence is not an exception. With El Grito, we talk about Miguel Hidalgo’s speech, but women such as Leona Vicario and Josefa Ortiz also played mayor roles in the liberation of their country, and it’s worth writing their names in this context.
The festivities as we know them today started in the 20th Century to stimulate a national feeling amongst Mexican people. To the more formal, institutional part of El Grito, a social, party aspect was added with folkloric performances, music, and of course, food and drink to go with it. According to this article from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, El Grito takes after “the celebration of the taking of the Bastille in France or the commemoration of 4th of July in the United States.”
So if you feel the calling to celebrate this Mexican milestone, we have rounded up some events where you can immerse yourself in the community, culture, colors, tunes, and flavors of the party.
Las Fiestas Patrias Latinas
Oceanside
For those who want to celebrate early, Mission San Luis Rey Parish will have an event Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the parish front lawn 4070 Mission Ave, Oceanside. Featuring live music, folk dances, and Mexican food for sale, the organizers are inviting attendees to wear their typical Mexican folkloric attire for the occasion.
El Grito de México
Little Italy
The Mexican Consulate in San Diego is teaming up with Univision San Diego, La Invasora 99.7 and Pulsar 107.3 to bring El Grito to India Street (in front of the consulate) to celebrate this day. On Friday, Sep 15, 2023 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., there will be music—including a tribute show to Luis Miguel aka El Sol de México—folkloric dancing, mariachi, and banda (a genre of regional Mexican music). The food vendors include Casa Ocho, Hija Del Maiz, El Rey Tacos Al Vapor, My Pozole, Birria Kings, Mariscos Tone Camarón, and Cocina de Tamales.
Grito de Independencia
Tijuana
On Friday September 15, Mexico locals can gather to commemorate their independence at the arch in Avenida Revolución in TJ. Starting in the afternoon there will be antojitos (Mexican street food), games, local artists, folkloric dances, and music by Pancho Barraza at 7 p.m. The party will culminate at 11 p.m. with the civic ceremony and the ringing of the bell.
SD Chinelos Fest
Emerald Hills
The inaugural Chinelos Music and Dance Festival will take place Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gompers Park. This free festival will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Mexico with music and dance performances, food and drinks from local vendors, and a variety of interactive activities for all ages. All proceeds from sales will go to support local organizations that work to improve the lives of underprivileged communities in San Diego.
El Grito
Chula Vista
A free, family friendly event, El Grito will take place at Memorial Park/Bowl on Saturday, September 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature food and entertainment (folkloric ballet and mariachi).
Fiestas Patrias
Old Town
One of the most well-known places to celebrate Mexican Independence (or anything Mexican, really!) is Old Town, and the historic park won’t disappoint with its annual Fiestas Patrias on Sunday, September 17, starting with the ringing of the bell at the historic Casa de Estudillo. This event features a parade that will include the escaramuzas (traditional women equestrians), and a variety of entertainment, with music and dance groups, crafts, games and informational demonstrations that represent the activities enjoyed by the early settlers in San Diego in the 1800s.
Fiestas Patrias Festival
Escondido
On Sunday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grape Day Park in Escondido, the Fiestas Patrias Festival will celebrate Mexican culture and heritage with delicious food, vibrant music, and a marketplace filled with unique crafts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.