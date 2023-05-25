May 25
Moonshine Beach 7th Anniversary
Pacific Beach honky tonk bar Moonshine Beach invites San Diego locals and visitors to celebrate its 7th anniversary this Thursday with a musical performance from Nashville-based country singer Carter Winter. The free celebration includes drink specials, raffles, and prize giveaways beginning at 7 p.m. | 1165 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
May 25-28
Black Lady Showcase & A Black Man’s Song Reading Presentation
Local artists will be showcased during this four-day festival from the San Diego Black Artist Collective this Thursday through Sunday at The Old Globe. The Black Lady Showcase returns along with the debut of the Black Man’s Song Showcase, with the slate of events celebrating Black actors, playwrights, musicians and visual artists ranging from photography to the performing artists. Tickets can be purchased here. | 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park
May 26
World Design Capital 2024 Signing Ceremony
The designation of San Diego and Tijuana as the World Design Capital 2024 by the World Design Organization (WDO) will be kicked off with a signing ceremony at UC San Diego Park & Market from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. this Friday. Every two years, the WDO chooses a new city or region to highlight for its overall progress across the economic, cultural and environmental sectors. Mayor Todd Gloria and Mayor Montserrat Caballero of Tijuana will be among the numerous elected officials and community leaders in attendance. Following the signing ceremony and reception with art displays and activities, there will be a free community celebration event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jacobs Center For Neighborhood Innovation. | 1100 Market Street, Downtown
Bloom Music Collective – San Diego Concert
Bloom Music Collective is hosting free intimate concerts that highlight local artists throughout Southern California. The lineup for their Friday night show will include San Diego musicians The Wellsprings, Matthew Hill and Isabella Erardi and the show will start at 7:15 p.m. The concert will take place at an undisclosed house, with the location being provided once you RSVP for the show. | Private Location
May 26-27
Summer Movies in the Park
Every weekend at parks around San Diego, Summer Movies in the Park is hosting free screenings until October 27 beginning this Friday night with a 6 p.m. showing of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at Waterfront Park. The fun continues on Saturday with showings of Angels in the Outfield at 6:30 p.m. at Valley Center Community Park and Top Gun: Maverick at Lincoln Acres Community Park beginning at 7 p.m. | Citywide
May 27
Santee Street Fair
There will be live music, entertainment, food and craft vendors, carnival rides and much more at Santee Block Party this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be a beer garden with plenty of local beer, wine and spirits, and attendees can purchase wristbands for five or 10 six-ounce tasters ahead of time. Before the festival begins, there will be an $8 breakfast raising money for the local Boy Scouts from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. that includes pancakes, eggs, sausage and coffee or orange juice on the menu. | 198 Riverview Parkway, Santee
May 27-28
North Park Music Fest
North Park is hosting a two-day music fest from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday it will be held at the North Park Mini Park and the surrounding area. The fest features a mix of genres including rock, hip-hop, and spoken word as well as an art, magicians, circus performers, a photo booth and food vendors. Ticket options include a one-day pass for $45 and two-day passes for $60. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free. | 3812 29th Street, North Park
May 28
Coronado Promenade Summer Concert Series
The first of 16 concerts planned for Coronado’s summer concert series will take place this Sunday at Spreckels Park beginning at 4 p.m. Marking the Coronado concert series’ 53rd year, the first entry of 2023 will feature the Coronado Concert Band followed by a performance from local group Side Traxx at 6:30 p.m. | 601 Orange Avenue, Coronado
Vista Strawberry Festival
This fruit-tastic celebration will feature local vendors, food, and activities in Downtown Vista this Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Vista Strawberry Festival recognizes the city’s extensive history with the fruit, and its former title as the world’s strawberry capital. So dress in your berry best and enjoy entertainment, art, a film festival and kids play zone. | 170 Eucalyptus Avenue, Vista
Festival del Caribe
Presented by The House of Music, the Festival del Caribe fundraiser will celebrate the music and dance of Puerto Rico and Cuba while benefiting the nonprofit’s Latin percussion students and graduating students from The Monarch School Project. The festival will be hosted by Elizabeth Alvarez from Fox5 San Diego and radio host Jose Calderon with musical performances by Los Van Van, Tipica 73 and La Verdad. General admission tickets are $75 and VIP tickets are $100. | 2455 Cushing Road, Point Loma
May 29
Memorial Day Ceremonies
This Memorial Day, San Diego’s extensive military family will be honored during ceremonies at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery and Mt. Soledad’s National Veterans Memorial. Located in Point Loma, Fort Rosecrans has been a resting ground for soldiers for over a century and will host a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. with the U.S. Marine Band, San Diego, the Marine Corps Color Guard and a flower tribute. At Mt. Soledad, fallen heroes will be honored in a ceremony 11 a.m. to 2 p.m that will include a keynote speaker, musical performances, a wreath laying and a missing-man flyby. | 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive, Point Loma | 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive, La Jolla
