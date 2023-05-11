May 11
The Red Dot Concert
Local singer Shua performs to celebrate the launch of Red Dot Streaming, a nonprofit tech production business offering opportunities to youth experiencing homelessness, educational inequality, and incarceration. Presented in collaboration with Moniker Warehouse and David’s Harp Foundation, the concert is free to attend (or view at home via livestream), and attendees can tour the warehouse and enjoy craft cocktails along with the live tunes. | 705 16th Street, East Village
May 11–14
1776
Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical during its original Broadway run in 1969, 1776 brings history to life with a melodious twist on historical debates at the dawn of the United States. See the modern revival—featuring a diverse cast of women and nonbinary actors portraying the founding fathers—at the San Diego Civic Theatre through May 14. | 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown
Gator by the Bay
A celebration of Cajun music, dancing, and mouth-watering cuisine, the 20th edition of this Baton Rouge–inspired festival takes place Thursday through Sunday at Spanish Landing Park. There will be more than 100 performances on seven stages throughout the weekend. When you need a break from jamming to blues, zydeco, New Orleans jazz, and more, sample the bayou’s best at the French Quarter food court, which offers po'boys, beignets, etouffee, and 10,000 pounds of crawfish. | 3900 North Harbor Drive, Point Loma
May 13
Over the Line Craft Beerfest & OTL Tournament
From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mariner’s Point this Saturday, local over-the-line competitors battle for glory in the seventh annual Over the Line Craft Beerfest & OTL Tournament. A San Diego–born sport similar to baseball or softball, over-the-line is played with teams of three. Trios can sign up for the tournament (and secure beer fest admission) for $150. The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes some of the area’s finest breweries and food trucks. Just sipping and spectating? Grab a ticket for $40. | 1215 Mariners Way, Mission Bay
Opens May 13
O'Keeffe and Moore
The San Diego Museum of Art’s newest exhibition showcases the works of two 20th-century modernist icons: Georgia O’Keeffe and Henry Moore. Though their paths rarely crossed, their work shares similarities—both artists incorporated natural elements such as animal bones, driftwood, stones, and seashells to create naturalist art inspired by the landscapes they encountered. Visitors can trace the trajectory of their careers through more than 100 paintings and sculptures. | 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park
Good Natured: Art & the Environment
The opening day reception for this exhibition at the San Diego Central Library’s art gallery occurs from 3 to 5 p.m. this Saturday and features a vinyl DJ set and refreshments. Featuring mediums such as paintings, sculptures, and textile art, this exhibition considers humanity's environmental impact and explores potential solutions to the ongoing ecological crisis. | 330 Park Boulevard, Downtown
May 13
Coronado Art & Wine Festival
This family-friendly festival highlights the works of several local and international artists alongside plenty of wine-tasting. The event also includes an area for kids to flex their creativity, an art auction, live music, light bites, a bubbly lounge, and a VIP wine garden. | 10th Street and Orange Avenue, Coronado
Fiesta de los Peñasquitos
From 12 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, this free community event offers carnival rides, food, arts and crafts, and much more. The 26th annual Fiesta de los Peñasquitos also features three stages with live entertainment, including music and dance performances. | 13255 Black Mountain Road, Rancho Peñasquitos
VoxVoxVox
The final installment in Project [BLANK]’s series of experimental concerts takes place this Saturday at Bread & Salt Gallery from 8 to 10 p.m. Curated by Jonathan Nussman, the show brings together a handful of local singers from San Diego and Tijuana who offer solo vocal performances outside the traditional boundaries of music. In addition to the music, there will be an art installation by San Diego–based painter Stacie Birky Greene on display. | 1955 Julian Avenue, Barrio Logan
May 13-14
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
Follow the exciting journey that launched the Star Wars franchise this weekend at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park as the San Diego Symphony plays John Williams’ heroic score. Set in a galaxy far, far away, the concert follows Luke Skywalker as he discovers his Jedi destiny and teams up with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Han Solo, and Princess Leia to rally against Darth Vader and blow up the Death Star. | 222 Marina Park Way, Embarcadero
Spring Arts and Crafts Fair
More than 125 local craft vendors sling handmade jewelry, art, clothing, pottery, and more at the 46th annual Spring Arts and Crafts Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend. The free fair is a yearly Mother’s Day tradition at Bernardo Winery and will also feature a food court and a wine village. | 13330 Paseo del Verano Norte, Rancho Bernardo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.