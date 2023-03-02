March 2-5
The Flower Fields
Springtime is officially upon us with the blooming of the vast variety of tecolote ranunculus flowers covering nearly fifty acres of land at Carlsbad Ranch, which is open to the public from now until May 14. New activities for the 2023 Flower Fields season include concerts on select weekends, art workshops, pop-up picnics and a Hindu-inspired color festival: CRY San Diego Holi. Explore the several scenic gardens, take a walk around the sweet pea maze, ride on a tractor wagon tour and sample the field’s sumptuous strawberries. | 5704 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad
San Diego Theatre Month
All month long, San Diego theater lovers can take advantage of special discounted offers on specific dates for a handful of San Diego shows priced at $15, $30 and $45. Organized by the San Diego Performing Arts League, San Diego Theatre Month is a program intended to highlight the variety and diversity that the city’s many performing arts venues, troupes and communities have to offer. | Citywide
Mean Girls
Based on the iconic 2004 high school film of the same name that inspired countless quotes, memes, and parodies, Mean Girls comes to the San Diego Civic Theatre directly from the Broadway stage. Written by comedian Tina Fey, Mean Girls follows the coming-of-age story of Cady Heron as she climbs the social ladder at her new high school, sparring with the school’s de-facto queen bee Regina George. Taking place now until March 5. | 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown
March 3-5
SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival
SeaWorld’s globe-traveling food and beer festival is returning with plenty of flavors in store for the local food and craft beer lovers in attendance. Get ready to sample the plentiful international cuisine on the menu including Brazilian bites like arepas con queso and dishes inspired by nations in the South Pacific, Transatlantic and Caribbean. Enjoy entertainment like Brazilian samba dancers bringing the spirit of Carnival to the festival, mariachi bands playing traditional Mexican music, Polynesian fire knife dancers, ukulele musicians, and acrobatic Chinese lion dancers. | 500 SeaWorld Drive, Mission Bay
March 4
"Are We Not Drawn Onward To New Era" Opening Celebration
UC San Diego’s Visual Arts faculty present their first show in eight years with “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era,” showcasing work from the department’s newest instructors. The new exhibition also coincides with the reopening of the university’s Mandeville Art Gallery following its closure for renovations. The exhibition covers defining movements of the moment including fights for equity and social justice, climate change, threats against democracy and the rapid advancement of technology through photos, moving images, paintings, sculptures and performances that refer to the hope and anxieties of the future. Visitors can RSVP for the exhibit’s opening celebration this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. | 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla
Dia de la Mujer Exhibition: "Womxn, Words and Weaving"
Local community nonprofit Casa Familiar is celebrating their 16th annual Dia de la Mujer (International Women's Day) with an exhibition showcasing the works of 27 local and international artists. This exhibition is just one of several events planned for the month as part of Casa Familiar’s effort to promote BIPOC women and non-binary artists exploring themes of identity, gender, politics and more. This year’s exhibition, titled “Womxn, Words and Weaving” will be curated by Katie Ruiz, an artist who dabbles in fiber art, painting and mixed media and is the artistic director of the Women’s Museum of California. The exhibition will be celebrated with an opening reception this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The FRONT Arte & Cultura. | 147 West San Ysidro Boulevard, San Ysidro
San Diego Loyal Kit Release Party
San Diego’s professional men’s soccer team, co-owned by U.S.A. soccer legend Landon Donvan, is hosting a free party to commemorate the release of the Loyal's new uniforms for the 2023 season. Held at the Adams Avenue Theater, the party will include food and drinks for purchase, a DJ, appearances from team players and the chance to purchase the team’s home away and goalkeeper jerseys before anyone else. Season ticket members will get first dibs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the party opens to the general public from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fans are encouraged to RSVP for the release party ahead of time on Eventbrite. | 3325 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering
The San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering returns with hundreds of booths featuring a vast assortment of community organizations, schools and outreach centers at Gallagher Square at Petco Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday. Covering everything and anything within the fields of science and engineering, Generation STEAM’s free educational festival is geared toward inspiring K-12 students to pursue their passions in science and technology. | 100 Park Boulevard, Downtown
"How Nature Works" Opening Reception
Opening this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Trash Lamb Gallery, “How Nature Works,” a solo exhibition from abstract painter Christopher Wassell, explores the fundamentals of nature as humankind struggles to control it. Wassel uses his background, including time spent in his youth in Yokosuka, Japan and living post-grad in New Orleans to craft symbolism through the lens of his unique personal experience. The exhibition will be on display through April 2. | 30th Street, North Park
Pechanga Chocolate & Wine Festival
For a Saturday day trip that offers a tasteful time, look no further than the Pechanga Chocolate & Wine Festival, located right outside of San Diego County. The festival’s decadent delights include hundreds of wines, chocolates and gourmet food samples, as well as live music and a silent auction, with proceeds from the festival going towards Habitat For Humanity Inland Valley’s housing initiatives and senior home repairs. General admission tickets come with a souvenir wine glass, unlimited two ounce wine pours and spirit samples, as well as a variety of dessert and cuisine samples while VIP tickets also include early entry, hors d’oeuvres and an upgraded souvenir wine glass. | 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula
March 4-5
CRSSD Festival Spring 2023
San Diego’s premier two-day electronic music festival, CRSSD, returns to Waterfront Park with a packed lineup boasting more than 35 unique performers headlined by Odesza, Deborah De Luca and Bedouin playing melodic electronic tunes and synth-heavy headbangers on three stages throughout the weekend. In addition to the music, there will be craft beer, mixed drinks, several local craft beer and food options, including vegan-friendly and vegetarian cuisine, as well as a variety of after parties being held across the city. For more details regarding the set times, after parties and more, visit crssdfest.com. | 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero
March 5
"Our Planet" Live in Concert
The expansive Netflix nature documentary series Our Planet, will be transformed into an immersive cinematic experience at the Balboa Theatre this Sunday. Featuring picturesque imagery on a large high definition screen, new orchestrations from Academy Award-winning composer Steven Price, who will be performing live with an 18 piece-orchestra, as well as narration from Sir David Attenborough and William Shatner, this show will breathe new life into the beautiful natural environments captured on-screen. | 868 4th Avenue, Downtown
