March 30
Elements of Nature Dinner Series
Chef Claudette Zepeda’s new dinner series at VAGA Restaurant & Bar will explore the elements of earth, fire, water, and air. The series gets a red-hot start on Thursday night with The Nature of Fire, a five-course menu (plus craft cocktails) that will feature local ingredients, ancestral cooking methods, and nods to the sun, flames, and smoke. Dinner is from 5 to 9 p.m. and costs $199 per person. | 2100 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
March 30–April 2
Art Alive
Four days of floral fun await at the San Diego Museum of Art during this year’s Art Alive. Several events are planned for the museum’s major annual fundraiser, including a members-only preview this Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday’s Garden of Activities, where attendees can craft their own flower-inspired masterpieces. Another major part of the festivities is the Bloom Bash (Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight), an after-hours party with craft food, cocktails, live music, art installations, a ferris wheel, and much more. | 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park
March 31–April 2
San Diego Crew Classic
Thousands of rowers from more than 100 universities, clubs, and school athletics programs will show off their skills at the San Diego Crew Classic this weekend. The event offers exciting matchups for amateur athletes of all levels, including high school competitors, college rowers, and alumni continuing their passion for the sport. While watching the races, spectators can enjoy local food and retail vendors and a beer garden at Crown Point Shores in Mission Bay. Tickets can be purchased here. | Crown Point Drive, Mission Bay
Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals
Gearheads will be thoroughly entertained at the 22nd Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals, an event showcasing more than 2,500 hot rods, muscle cars, and classic vehicles at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The weekend will include an indoor car show, a burn out competition, a swap meet, and the Nitro Thunderfest Dragster Exhibition, a thrilling display from drag racing’s finest. Additional features of the weekend include “All American Sunday,” which welcomes American-made vehicles from any year. | 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
April 1
Reggie Watts and Jackie Mendoza
This Saturday night, ListenSD will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a party featuring entertainment by Reggie Watts and Jackie Mendoza. Watts is a musician, comedian, and bandleader on The Late Late Show with James Corden; he will bring his eccentric blend of tunes and jokes to the Music Box in downtown. Chula Vista native Jackie Mendoza has crafted a unique, Latin-inspired pop sound, and fans can expect her to put on a memorable performance in her home county. The party will start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. | 1337 India Street, Downtown
North Park Festival of Beers
Sample a variety of ales, pales, and IPAs from more than fifty breweries this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the 14th annual North Park Festival of Beers. While you’re day drinking, groove to live music and munch on bites from specialty food vendors like Full Belly BBQ, Pretzels & Pints, and Lulu’s Cookie Bar. Proceeds from the festival will be donated to the San Diego Music Foundation’s Taylor Guitars in Schools program. | 2223 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
Opening Weekend Block Party
The East Village Association’s banner baseball event returns for its 11th year this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kicking off the Padres’ 2023 season and highlighting San Diego’s businesses, musicians, and breweries, the block party includes live music and entertainment headlined by B-Side Players, plus plenty of beer, cocktails, bites, and retail vendors. The bash is free for all to attend and will also offer plenty of family-friendly activities. Make sure to try Ashland Hard Seltzer’s new Musgrove Mango flavor, which premiers at the party and pays homage to Padres ace Joe Musgrove. | J Street between 7th & 10th Avenues in front of Petco Park, Downtown
HANGAR 76 First Anniversary Party
Enjoy a free party celebrating the first anniversary of HANGAR76 from 12 to 10 p.m. Beginning at 1 p.m., attendees can experience complimentary, first-come-first-serve tours of Carruth Cellars’ and Tipping Pint’s production facilities. There will also be raffled prizes and food from Pizza Stoaked and Gaby’s Tacos, as well as live music from San Diego rock band Trouble in the Wind from 6 to 9 p.m. | 3229 Roymar Road, Oceanside
Beginning April 1
Belmont in Bloom
Belmont Park’s second annual Belmont in Bloom festival opens April 1 and will celebrate spring on the boardwalk through May 31. Expect live art performances, new murals, and floral features from local artists, as well as several community “give back” events and activities like face painting. There will also be a mobile bubbly cart serving spritzers and mimosas, plus spring-inspired treats and cocktails at select locations throughout the park. Every Saturday and Sunday, tune in to live musical entertainment from 2 to 5 p.m. | 3146 Mission Boulevard, Mission Beach
April 2
San Marcos Spring Fling Street Festival
Now in its 31st year, the San Marcos Spring Fling Street Festival salutes the season with a day full of fun activities along Via Vera Cruz from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organized by the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, the shindig offers more than 200 retail, artisan, and food vendors, a beer and wine garden, two live music stages where local bands will rock out, and a kids festival with inflatables and carnival rides. | Via Vera Cruz, San Marcos
Carlsbad 5000
Test your speed against the best runners in the area at the Carlsbad 5000, offering 5,000 meters of scenic road racing with 5K tournaments for all ages and abilities. Prefer to stick to a casual jog? Sign up to trot or stroll in the non-competitive People’s Race. After you cross the finish line, explore a health & fitness expo, live music and entertainment, and a beer garden presented by Pizza Port. And if getting exercise on a Sunday wasn’t incentive enough, all racers age 21-plus will get two Pizza Port beers with registration. | Roosevelt and Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad
Armed Forces PB&J Classic
Active duty members from all six branches of the US Armed Forces will compete for bragging rights in—wait for it—a PB&J sandwich–eating contest in front of the iconic Giant Dipper Roller Coaster at Belmont Park this Sunday. Get a front-row spot to see two members (one man, one woman) from each service face off to win the Great Peanut Butter Cup and raise money for the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Cal-Diego Chapter. Admission to the event is free (but does not include rides and concessions within Belmont). | 3146 Mission Boulevard, Mission Beach
