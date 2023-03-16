Opening March 16
Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding & Griselda Rosas: Yo te cuido
La Jolla’s Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego opens a pair of new exhibitions this week. Celia Álvarez Muñoz’s first career retrospective will feature more than 35 pieces, including photographs, art books, and immersive installations. Grisdela Rosas’ inaugural solo museum exhibition will showcase her textile drawings and sculptures, which explore the intersections of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge with colonial imagery. | 700 Prospect Street, La Jolla
March 17
ShamROCK
The Gaslamp Quarter’s mega Celtic carnival returns with a roster full of festive performances and so much more this Friday from 4 to 11 p.m. Green beer and Irish whiskey will flow all evening long, pairing perfectly with several traditional and California-inspired Irish dishes on the event’s menu. Other standout features of the celebration include a shenanigans stage (where revelers can nab epic prizes), photo opportunities, and two stages of live music. | 5th Avenue, Gaslamp
Strings and Reeds: The Musical Traditions of Thailand
The Center for World Music showcases the musical traditions of Thailand in a special concert performance at the Mingei International Museum featuring Supeena Insee Adler, the director of the UCLA Music of Thailand Ensemble. Performers will play instruments from three cultural regions in Thailand, including the xylophone, the plucked zither, the mouth organ, the flute, and the violin. Thai classical dancers and five guest artists will also take the stage. Concert tickets include admission to the museum’s gallery level after 4 p.m. on the day of the performance for a little pre-show art browsing. | 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park
Opening March 17
gUnTOPIA
A satirical dark comedy about the impact of gun violence in America, The Roustabouts Theatre Company’s gUnTOPIA tackles a controversial topic in a hilarious but piercing story that’s heartbreakingly relevant. Throughout the play’s run at the Moxie Theatre through April 2, several speakers and talkbacks will be held, opening up opportunities for audience discussion and engagement. | 6663 El Cajon Boulevard, El Cajon
March 17-19
Daffodil Days
Need a bouquet of sunshine to counter all this rain? Daffodil Days are back at Julian Farm and Orchard. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday through Sunday, frolic in fields of yellow daffodils and pluck some to take home for $2 a stem or $20 a dozen. Admission to the farm is $5, and guests can add on experiences including a petting zoo, axe throwing, and tractor pulled hayrides. Visits to the farm can be booked in advance, though reservations are not required. | 4381 Julian Highway, Santa Ysabel
March 18
Edra Soto, Narsiso Martinez & Art of Elan
Kicking off its new monthly event series “C You Saturday,” ICA San Diego hosts a celebration of their two newest exhibitions, giving attendees an exclusive first look experience and a chance to chat with the participating artists. Held on the third Saturday of every month, “C You Saturday” will include art showcases, concerts, artist conversations, and much more to celebrate San Diego’s diverse creative communities. RSVP (for free!) to enjoy a musical performance from Art of Elan, food and drinks for purchase, and a festive afterparty. | 1550 South El Camino Real, Encinitas
Barks & Brews Festival
This Saturday, the Barks & Brews Festival held at Waterfront Park showcases a variety of local pet and retail vendors along with more than 25 San Diego breweries and food vendors. There will also be live music and several pet-centric contests for the furry friends in attendance, including ones for most talented and best-dressed. | 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero
La Jolla Playhouse Gala
The La Jolla Playhouse’s annual gala celebration is a one-night-only event with wine pairings, a three-course menu, and Broadway performers taking the stage at the Potiker Theatre this Saturday in support of the arts in San Diego. Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster will put on an unforgettable showcase and Pamplemousse Grille’s Executive Chef Jeffrey Strauss offers a sumptuous meal for all in attendance. For ticket options, visit here. | 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla
March 18-19
K-Play! Fest San Diego 2023
San Diego K-pop devotees have the chance to fete all of their favorite artists during K-Play! Fest San Diego, a fan-run K-pop festival. This two-day event will feature 25-plus food and drink vendors and activities including a scavenger hunt, a fashion show, picture card trading, dancing, and much more. Ticket options include single day tickets for $20 and two-day tickets for $40. | 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
March 19
Rolando Street Fair
The Rolando Street Fair celebrates its 25th anniversary with this year’s celebration, taking place this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free community festival offers live music all day from five local bands, including San Diego ska punk outfit Buck-O-Nine, as well as more than 100 vendors, artists, and makers. In addition, there will be several food options, a beer garden, and children’s entertainment featuring a rock climbing wall, inflatables, and more. | Rolando Boulevard between El Cajon Boulevard & Solita Avenue, Rolando Village
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.