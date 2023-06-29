June 29
Gallagher Square Concerts
A variety of musicians will be performing at Gallagher Square this weekend until July 2, starting with Maryland rapper Logic making a stop on his “College Park” tour with Memphis rap legend Juicy J this Thursday. Next, EDM artist Porter Robinson, whose newest album Nurture released earlier this year, will be performing a DJ set and he’ll be joined by Malaa and Hotfire. The weekend full of shows outside Petco Park will finish another EDM show as Chris Lake’s “Black Book Showcase” featuring Aluna, Interplanetary Criminal and more starts at 3 p.m. Sunday. | 100 Park Boulevard, Downtown
SIX: The Musical
In a modern interpretation of a historical tale of betrayal, the Tony Award-winning musical SIX centers the perspectives of the six wives of Henry VIII with an energetic and empowering soundtrack. Playing at the San Diego Civic Theatre through July 9. SIX champions the untold stories of the infamous England monarch’s wives as they recount their experiences through a concert-esque performance. | 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown
PROUD+ 2023 Exhibition
Dozens of LGBTQ artists will have their work showcased at The Studio Door in Hillcrest throughout the month of July during the 6th annual PROUD+ virtual arts exhibition. Aligning with San Diego Pride Month, the works on display will be contemporary art that exhibits pride through the diverse perspectives and experiences of the participating artists. There will be a free opening reception held for the exhibition on Saturday, July 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. where visitors can meet the artists. The show runs until July 29, 2023. | 3867 Fourth Avenue, Hillcrest
June 30
Rafael Payare and Pacho Flores at the Rady Shell
Beginning this Friday, the 2023 summer concert season at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park will continue through September 23. Kicking off the summer schedule at the Rady Shell, conductor Rafael Payare and trumpeter Pacho Flores will join the San Diego Symphony Orchestra for a show that will celebrate the music of Leonard Bernstein and Sergei Rachmaninoff and include the West Coast premiere of the salsa-infused jazz concerto of Roberto Sierra’s Salseando. | 222 Marina Park Way, Embarcadero
June 30
Recordially Yours, Lou Curtiss
Director, musician and writer Yale Strom’s newest documentary feature Recordially Yours, Lou Curtiss tells the story of San Diego music legend Lou Curtiss. The story of Curtiss, who created the San Diego Folk Festival and Adams Ave. Unplugged Festival and founded Folk Arts Rare Records, is told through interviews with musicians and archival footage. There will be one show Friday night, two on Saturday and one on Sunday held at independent theater Digital Gym Cinema with a panel discussion preceding the 1 p.m. screening on Saturday. | 1100 Market Street, East Village
July 1
Sew Loka Presents "Definitely Denim" A Vintage Denim Jacket Art Show
Curated by Studio IX, “Definitely Denim” will include over 30 artists at Barrio Logan sewing studio Sew Loka as part of a denim jacket art show from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday. The event is intended to encourage people to shop for recycled and vintage denim and make their classic clothing creative. The fashion show will include a tostilocos and michelaguas bar from Cultura Rim Paste, live DJs, live sewing from Sew Loka and friends and live hip-hop performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. | 2113 Logan Avenue, Suite B, Barrio Logan
The Marine Room High Tide Dinner Series
The Marine Room’s High Tide Dinner Series is back for its second iteration featuring fresh seafood and scenic ocean views on July 1 and 2. Guests can eat a la carte, grab a cocktail in the lounge or enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu when the moon has risen and the tide is high. Seating options begin from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. with the restaurant’s regular menu, while the second seating from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. includes a four course prix-fixe menu that costs $150 per person ($225 with wine pairings). | 2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla
"El Viento o El Polvo, Tal Vez" and "Missouri Loves Company"
Exhibitions from two local artists, Tijuana’s Mariel Miranda and San Ysidro’s Jon Villanueva, will be debuting simultaneously at The Front Arte & Cultura with an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m this Saturday and closes on August 31. Miranda’s “El Viento o Polvo, Tal Vez” dives into community and societal themes through a sci-fi lens while Villanueva’s “Missouri Loves Company” is a showcase of oil paintings depicting his life journey. The opening reception is free and no RSVP is required. | 147 West San Ysidro Boulevard, San Ysidro
Savage Gardens: The Real and Imaginary World of Carnivorous Plants
This carnivorous plant exhibition will include several unique species joined by three huge installations on display within the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory. The towering installations include an immersive Tropical Pitcher Plant, seven enormous North American Pitcher Plant sculptures and a stunning Venus Flytrap that imitates its “trapping” motion through hydraulic movements. Visitors can get an up-close look at these carnivorous plants at the San Diego Botanic Garden through October 29. | 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas
July 2
Athenaeum Summer Festival with Gustavo Romero
The first of four performances on four consecutive Sundays at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library by San Diego pianist Gustavo Romero will take place this Sunday at 4 p.m. This year marks the 24th annual summer festival at Athenaeum featuring Romero and this year he will play Schubert’s piano sonatas from memory. Tickets can be bought for individual performances (with or without dinner) and for the entire four-show festival. | 1008 Wall Street, La Jolla
