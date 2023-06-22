June 23 & 24
California Wine Festival
This Friday and Saturday at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, the California Wine Festival returns for a two-day interactive wine tasting experience by the beach. On Friday, attendees will get the chance to sample a selection of limited-edition wines in an intimate setting at the sunset rare and reserve tasting. On day two, there will be a beachside festival with local craft beers, live music, and bottles of the best California wines being poured throughout the afternoon. | 7100 Aviara Resort Drive, Carlsbad
June 24
Music En La Calle
San Diego nonprofit Bodhi Tree Concerts’ Music En La Calle returns for its fifth iteration this Saturday with a diverse musical lineup that celebrates various genres and cultures. This free international music concert from noon to 6 p.m. at Tierra Central will include performers in opera, Japanese drumming and Latin jazz as well as West African, Native American, Mexican and Spanish musical performers. Plus, there will be free arts & crafts, carnival games and a selection of food trucks and vendors. | The Corner of 41st Street & University Avenue, City Heights
Summer Fun on the 101
Summer Fun on the 101, a free musical festival at Leucadia Roadside Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., will feature a concert from the winning youth band from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands as well as a craft beer garden. The Encinitas’ community of Leucadia is encouraged to come together for this musical afternoon in the park to raise money to grant college scholarships to two local San Dieguito Academy graduating students pursuing musical studies. | 860 North Coast Highway 101, Leucadia
43rd Annual OB Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off
San Diegans can spend their day enjoying a beachside beer garden, three live music stages, eating contests and more at this free festival along Newport Avenue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The festivities at the 43rd Annual Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off will also include an artist alley, two community murals, food and craft vendors, a family fun zone and last but not least, the famous chili cook-off. While amateur chili connoisseurs and local restaurants compete, attendees can pay $2 per chili sample or purchase the $25 master ticket to sample every recipe. | 4800-5000 Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach
Oceanside Independence Parade
Floats, bands, walking groups, cars and more following the theme of “Hometown Heroes” will parade through the streets of Oceanside during the 27th annual Oceanside Independence Parade. This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the parade will head north on South Coast Highway and spectators are invited to pull up a chair and enjoy pristine views along the entire parade route. | South Coast Highway from Wisconsin to Civic Center Drive, Oceanside
Jazz On Tap
Beginning at 3 p.m., there will be an afternoon full of live jazz music featuring a variety of local artists like 14-piece Steely Dan cover ensemble Steely Damned 2 and jazz trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos at the Quartyard. Organized by Water For People San Diego Committee, Avista and KSDS Jazz 88.3, Jazz on Tap 2023 will be raising money for clean water nonprofit Water For People. Tickets for Jazz on Tap are $30 online and $40 at the door. | 1301 Market Street, East Village
June 24-25
Annual San Diego Scottish Highland Games
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, San Diego’s favorite annual Scottish cultural celebration will be held at. Attendees will be transported to the Scottish Highlands with athletics and dancing competitions along with music from bagpipe & drum bands, whisky tasting and sheepdog trials. Brengle Terrace Park will be filled with vendors selling Celtic and British goods, a beer garden and traditional Scottish food. Tickets will cost $20 at the gate each day. | 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista
June 25
Taste of Adams Avenue
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, residents will get to sample the best bites, explore the newest dining hotspots and get a Taste of Adams Avenue on this afternoon food tour. With over 40 participating locations ranging from coffee shops like Hawthorn Coffee to eateries like Chris’ Ono Grinds, San Diego’s biggest foodies will get to explore the beloved neighborhood’s cuisine through one unique stop at a time. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here. | Adams Avenue, Normal Heights
Carlsbad Art in the Village
The Carlsbad Village Association’s Art in the Village event will take place this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and showcase the works of 115 fine artists in the mediums of photography, pottery, watercolor, mixed media and more through various exhibits and pop-up art installations. Attendees can also enjoy live sculpting, pottery, jewelry making and painting demos, live music, and a food, wine & beer garden. | 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad
ArtWalk San Diego Summer Pop-Up
ArtWalk San Diego’s summer series includes a handful of smaller, more intimate art shows where 20-30 artists can display their paintings, sculptures, photography and more at the Piazza della Famiglia. The first of two planned ArtWalk San Diego pop-ups in Little Italy will take place this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing anyone passing through the Piazza the chance to chat with the artists and catch a glimpse of the outdoor public art installations. | 550 West Date Street, Little Italy
Scoop San Diego
A handful of the best frozen dessert vendors in the city will be a part of this year's Scoop San Diego festival this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each year, Scoop San Diego teams up with a local non-profit, with this year’s ticket sales being donated to the San Diego Food Bank. General admission tickets have already sold out but $100 VIP tickets, which include an exclusive VIP hour from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., unique flavor samples and a chance to chat with the ice cream and gelato chefs, are still available. | North Park Way between 30th Street & Granada Avenue, North Park
June 26 - September 4
San Diego International Organ Festival 2023
With free 90-minute concerts happening every Monday at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion, the San Diego International Organ Festival will be a summer musical showcase for some of the world’s finest organists. The first performer of the 2023 season will be award-winning organist James Kealey who is the Associate Director of Music and Organist at Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester, New York. Music from Balboa Park’s majestically grand outdoor organ will serenade crowds with weekly classical music performances at 7:30 p.m. weekly through Monday, September 4. | 2125 Pan American East Road, Balboa Park
June 28
Fete & Feast Chef Collaboration dinner
The Fete & Feast Chef Collaboration four-course dinner will celebrate Jewish cuisine and raise funds for the Anti-Defamation League at San Diego delicatessen Gold Finch. The menu Chefs Tracy Borkum, Giselle Wellman, Matt Gordon, Sam Zien and Lara Worm will embrace Jewish culinary delights dating back generations with a modern take. Tickets for this prix-fixe dinner are $85 and there will be seatings between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. | 3040 Science Park Road, Torrey Pines
