June 1
Standard Fantastic Pictures: Days of Heaven
The first Thursday from Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego will host a film screening orchestrated by Omar Lopex from the U.S./Mexico border film studio Standard Fantastic Pictures. This month’s screening will be a double feature with director Terrence Malick’s visionary 1978 film Days of Heaven and two short films from artist Hugo Crosthwaite: CARAVAN and Tía Juana Mi Amor. Tickets are $25 for adults. | 700 Prospect Street, La Jolla
The 30th Annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival
Starting June 1 and continuing through July 16 at venues throughout San Diego, there will be a series of artistic programs that celebrate Jewish history, music, theater and fine arts. The Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts fest lineup of performances include the “House of Cohen: The Songs of Leonard Cohen,” the debut of the Eco-Jewish Play Fest and JFESt’s keynote event: Judiasm & Art with Rabbi Meir Soloveichik. | Citywide
June 2-3
Valley Center Western Days Festival & Parade
The two-day Valley Center Western Days festival, celebrating its 73rd anniversary as a beacon of the community's western heritage, starts off Friday with several food and craft vendors, a beer garden, chili cook-off and performances from Bernie and the Beavers along with Sara Petite. Saturday’s festivities will begin with a community pancake breakfast at Old Town Center followed by a 5K and kid’s run and the annual parade through the surrounding neighborhood. Plus, Saturday’s portion of the festival features a car show, pie eating contest and more musical performances. | 29115 Valley Center Road, Valley Center
June 2-4
Southern California Beach Soccer Championships
Take advantage of the sunny (finally!) weather by heading to Oceanside’s Harbor Beach for a weekend full of 5 on 5 beach soccer tournaments ranging from youth to amateur to pro beach soccer teams. The Southern California Beach Soccer Championships will feature a variety of vendors, a beachside cantina and plenty of sporty beachside entertainment. | 1200 North Pacific Street, Oceanside
June 3
San Diego Space Day
The 18th annual Space Day at the San Diego Air & Space Museum will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with the price of admission will be a variety of education activities led by space experts, plus a handful of giveaways and demonstrations for kids of all ages. Activities will include building and flying your own paper rockets, touching a meteorite and designing a unique space patch. | 2001 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park
Art Night Encinitas
From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. this Saturday, Art Night Encinitas will feature local artists' work at eight different locations throughout the city, including Encinitas Library and ICA San Diego North. These free art workshops, exhibitions and demonstrations from local and regional artists will include mixed media, clay, poetry, painting and more, promising a diverse showing of art throughout the city at civic venues and nearby galleries. | Encinitas
Sam Hinton Folk Heritage Festival
In honor of San Diego folk legend Sam Hinton, this free folk music festival will feature a diverse lineup of folk performers, with musicians venturing into country, rock, punk and bluegrass through the folk genre. There will be a couple of venues where audiences can listen to music and storytelling from a wide selection of performers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 14134 Midland Road, Poway
Once Upon a Book Fair 2023
Once Upon a Book Fair 2023 will host 70+ participating authors spanning from writers of romance novels and self-help books to crime thrillers and sci-fi spectacles. This book fair will be held at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include several author readings and interviews throughout the day. On top of that, the first 75 guests who solve the riddle at the fair will receive a free book. | 340 North Escondido Boulevard, Escondido
Women of Pride Pop-Up Exhibit
The Women’s Museum of California’s First Saturdays event for the month of June will include the opening of their new pop-up exhibit “Women of Pride,” which will be on display through the end of the month. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can enjoy free admission to the museum and get a glimpse of the exhibit’s stories celebrating the many women artists, politicians, activists who were an essential part of the LGBTQ+ movement from the 1960s to present day. Those in attendance can also enjoy the museum’s “Crafting Feminism” exhibit, plus activities for all ages. | 404 Euclid Avenue, Balboa Park
Welcome Summer Market
The free Summer Market at the San Diego Made Factory, hosted by Dripping Candles and Designs Created by Chelle, will include a DJ, bar and local craft vendors. Vendors will include health and beauty vendor Lotus Drip, cosmetics vendor Rooted and True, artist Illustrated Melanin and several more, plus there will be a $35 candle making workshop on site. Reserve your spot here. | 2031 Commercial Street, Logan Heights
June 3 & 4
Rock ‘N’ Roll San Diego
This traveling marathon series offers a local perspective of several San Diego neighborhoods and communities whether you're resident or a tourist during this rock n’ roll running weekend. All races will begin at Balboa Park, with a 5K run on Saturday and a half-marathon and marathon on Sunday. Following the races on Sunday there will be music from the cover band Red Not Chili Peppers and Saved By the 90’s at Waterfront Park. | Balboa Park
