July 25-30
TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
Famous for her resilience, tenacity and once-in-a-generation musical talent, Tina Turner was a generational singer who shattered the world of rock n’ roll and changed it for the better. Now, the jukebox musical story tracing Turner’s life from her roots in Tennessee to her show stopping musical comeback on her way to being cemented as a rock-n-roll icon can be enjoyed at the San Diego Civic Theatre. There will be eight shows held at the downtown theater through Sunday, and tickets can be purchased here. | 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown
July 27
San Diego Loyal SC vs. Borussia Dortmund
German soccer powerhouse Borussia Dortmund will clash against San Diego Loyal SC this Thursday at Snapdragon Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m. Led by all-star midfielder and San Diego native Alejandro Guido, the Loyal will look to continue their most successful season thus far as they try to defeat one of Europe’s best teams in a matchup that any local futbol fanatic will not want to miss. | 2101 Stadium Way, Mission Valley
Souls on Fire and Hot Pstromi
UC San Diego Park and Market continue their musically diverse Intersections Concert Series with a performance from Souls on Fire and Hot Pstromi from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. this Thursday. The night inside the Guggenheim Theatre will be hosted by UC San Diego and local ethnographer, filmmaker, musician and founder of the klezmer group Hot Pstromi, Yale Strom, for a unique concert that combines Sephardic dance and music along with the art of flamenco. | 1100 Market Street, East Village
July 27-29
Hasan Minhaj: 'Experiment Time'
The La Jolla Playhouse hosts renowned comedian Hasan Minhaj for six intimate live comedy shows Friday through Sunday inside the Mandell Weiss Theatre. Known for his politically focused satire and observations of Indian culture, Minhaj will be performing new material for his one-man comedy show while at the Playhouse. Tickets are selling out fast so don’t wait too long to grab yours. | 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla
July 28 - August 26
La Jolla Music Society Summerfest
The La Jolla Music Society’s four week summer music festival kicks off this Friday and will continue through August 26 with 21 performances from 75 international musicians in a celebration of chamber music and much more. An August tradition of the La Jolla Music Society, the 2023 festival theme of “The Great Unknown” emphasizes a focus on discovery, rediscovery and embracing the unknown. | 7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
July 28-30
Ramona County Fair
San Diegans can end their month of July on a high at the Ramona County Fair beginning this Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and continuing Saturday & Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Ramona Outdoor Community Center. Expect plenty of classic fair entertainment like amusement rides, carnival games and concerts along with western shows, a cornhole competition and an off-road show where residents can enter their jeeps, buggies and broncos and compete with a test on off-road terrain. Admission to the fair is free and parking passes and ride wristbands can be purchased online ahead of time. | 421 Aqua Lane, Ramona
July 29
NOVO Brazil 9th Anniversary Party
San Diego brewery Novo Brazil Brewing Company will be marking its ninth anniversary with an afternoon party at its inaugural Chula Vista location from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This free family-friendly party will include Latin music from Cuband4ever, a ceramic art vendor, several local food vendors including Casanova Fish Tacos and Dolci Belle Bakery, along with a bouncy castle and cornhole. | 901 Lane Avenue, Chula Vista
Sip of Julian
Julian’s annual sipping celebration offers much more than just glasses of apple cider, as visitors can explore this Cuyamaca Mountain town through a community-wide sampling tour. Ticketholders can make their way through town as local tasting rooms will be offering samples of wine, beer, hard cider, craft cocktails and more during the 7th annual Sip of Julian from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday. Tickets for the event are $35 and $50 with shuttle service. | 2129 Main Street, Julian
Marine Band San Diego Summer Concert
The Little Italy Association of San Diego welcomes the Marine Band San Diego for a summer concert in the Piazza della Famiglia from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The marine musical group “Sound Strike” will show off their singing skills with a Semper Fi serenade in the heart of Little Italy as the Marine Band San Diego continues its summer concert series. | 523 West Date Street, Little Italy
San Diego International Children's Film Festival
After starting off at Comic-Con this past weekend, the 19th San Diego International Children’s Film Festival continues its screenings of international short films from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Diego Central Library. These short films are intended for all ages with a focus on live action, documentary, animation and more. Admission is free and you can reserve your spot for the screenings here. | 330 Park Boulevard, East Village
National Chicken Wing Day and Spirits Fest!
This Saturday marks National Chicken Wing Day so it’s only right to celebrate this momentous occasion with a chicken wing and spirits festival at Ruocco Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. This festival by the bay will highlight several of the best chicken wing vendors in San Diego as they show off their unique flavors along with plenty of spirit and sauce sampling, games, vendors, giveaways and live entertainment. | 585 Harbor Lane, Downtown
July 29 - August 5
Family Week at Rancho La Puerta
Mexican fitness resort and spa Rancho La Puerta’s 12th annual Family Week begins this Saturday with a plethora of family-friendly activities to enjoy. This year’s programming includes plenty of fun options to choose relaxing entertainment like campfires and sing-a-longs to workout classes including yoga and hikes. Guests of all ages can also enjoy spa treatments, arts and crafts and much more through Saturday, August 5. | Carretera Mexicali-Tijuana K.M, 136.5, Rancho la Puerta, 21520 Tecate, B.C., Mexico
July 29 - September 10
The Find Magnified Show 2023
On display starting this Saturday through September 10 at the Fallbrook Art Center, “The Find Magnified Show” will showcase the works of more than 40 local artists. This exhibition and sale will feature unique artful gifts in a variety of mediums including jewelry, textile, glass and woodworking. Admission to this show inside the art center’s Janice Griffiths Gallery is free. | 103 South Main Avenue, Fallbrook
