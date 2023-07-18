July 20
Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
Known for roles in movies like Jurassic Park, Independence Day and Thor: Ragnarok, Jeff Goldblum will be showing off his musical talents as a jazz pianist for a night of classics with his band The Midlred Snitzer Orchestra at Balboa Theatre this Thursday. The band’s third album was released in March and their performance will be led by Goldblum as he answers questions, shares trivia, and hosts a night of intimate jazz. | 868 4th Avenue, Gaslamp
Rhythm on the Vine Concert Series
The Rhythm on the Vine concert series at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa begins with a performance of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary Rumours album by Classic Albums Live. Iconic songs like “The Chain” “Go Your Own Way” and “Dreams” will be played by an eclectic group of musicians that specialize in performing many of music’s most storied albums live in concert. The 2023 series’ inaugural concert, as well as the following performances, will be held in the winery’s outdoor courtyard with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. General admission tickets, VIP seatings and add-ons are all still available, with tickets starting at $49. | 34843 Rancho California Road, Temecula
Artisan Wine Series Dinner
The upcoming iteration of the Signature Wine Dinner Series at The Lodge at Torrey Pines’ will showcase some of the finest Napa Valley wines from Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel which will complement a multi-course communal dinner prepared by executive chef Kelli Crosson. Held on A.R. Valentien’s terrace overlooking Torrey Pines Golf Course, dinner guests will be joined by the Nickel & Nickel president Bruce Mooers for this intimate dinner from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dinner costs $325 per person. | 11480 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
Coastal Roots Farm’s 2023 Film & Music Series
Join Coastal Roots Farm for the first entry of their five-part film and music series that combines environmental education with outdoor entertainment. The nonprofit Jewish community farm will be hosting documentary screenings, performances from local musicians and environmental discussions environmental justice, food inequity and the preservation of the Earth. These events are open to the public and people are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks to the farm. | 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas
Shoreline Twisted Tea Party
Support Shoreline Community Services by attending the Shoreline Twisted Tea Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Thursday with live music from local band Stampede plus games, food, drinks, raffles and more. This event held at Mavericks Beach Club will support SCS’ efforts to assist unhoused people in San Diego. Tickets are $40 and come with food and drink, t-shirt, raffle ticket, and a custom hat by The Original Rad Hatter. | 860 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
July 20-23
San Diego Comic-Con
The biggest comic book convention in the nation returns to the San Diego Convention Center with countless new exhibits, panels and memorabilia to entice any comic book fanatic. Though this year’s Comic-Con will look a little different in light of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there will still be many ways for fans to support their favorite film, comic and video game franchises. | 111 West Harbor Drive, Downtown
July 21
Oumou Sangaré
Malian singer, composer and activist Oumou Sangaré will showcase the musical traditions of her West African nation in a concert this Saturday night at the Epstein Family Ampitheater. A Grammy Award-winning and world-renowned recording artist, Sangaré’s musical genre of wassalaou is inspired by traditional folk songs in Mali, and her songs cover themes of love and marriage with an emphasis on empowering women. | 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla
July 21 - September 10
Del Mar Racing Season
Opening day for the 2023 racing season at the Del Mar Racetrack is this Friday, officially kicking off the summer horse races which will continue through September 10. Whether you’re grazing from the grandstand, viewing the races trackside or taking part in the Turf Club, visitors will get to be a part of the decades-old racing tradition in Del Mar dating back to the days of Seabiscuit. Attendees can also try their luck at betting on the races or enjoy a variety of VIP or afterparty experiences at the track as races commence Thursdays through Sundays. | 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
July 22
Compressed: A Zine and Music Fair
This event from Particle FM and Burn All Books will showcase a variety of local artists and DJs in addition to zines, vinyls and live screen-printing this Saturday at Department from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Highlighting and celebrating independent publishers and radio personalities, there will be 33 unique exhibitors plus vegan food from Flavor Lab and coffee from Sundrop Coffee, allowing attendees to dive deep into the local art scene and mingle with artists. | 4952 El Cajon Boulevard, City Heights
Alley Art on the Asphalt
The 7th annual Alley Art Festival returns this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a free artistic takeover of downtown Vista. Organized by several community arts organizations, the festival will feature 75 artist booths representing a variety of artistic mediums such as sculpture and painting along with an artist market with vendors selling tons of crafted goods. There will also be children’s art activities, art demonstrations, live entertainment, food trucks and more at this afternoon artistic showcase. | 110 South Citrus Avenue, Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.