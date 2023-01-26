January 25-28
Farmers Insurance Open
The PGA Tour’s annual stop at the Torrey Pines golf course marks San Diego’s preeminent golf event of the year. Jon Rahm, Tony Finau and San Diego State alum Xander Schauffele will play the field and compete to lift the iconic Torrey Pines-inspired Farmers Insurance Open trophy. Ticket experiences for the weekend include general tournament grounds passes which come with access to the Open, the Fan Village and more attractions while VIP experiences feature all-inclusive food and drinks at the Canyon Club. Passes for the weekend can be purchased here. | 11480 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
January 26
Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour
The Monterey Jazz Festival returns for its 65th year with an ensemble including vocalists Dee Dee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling, and rising saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin. The band will be directed by pianist Christian Sands and led by bassist Yasushi Nakamura and drummer Clarence Penn during their performance at the Balboa Theatre. Tickets range from $44 to $84 and can be found here. | 868 Fourth Avenue, Downtown
January 26-29
The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci
Enter the mind of one of history’s greatest thinkers at The Old Globe’s production of The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci. The play will cover da Vinci’s greatest accomplishments in math, engineering and philosophy on his way to becoming the quintessential Renaissance man. The contents of the production are inspired by the pages of da Vinci’s own notebook and crafted by MacArthur Genius Grantee Mary Zimmerman to get a glimpse inside the renowned inventor's mind. | 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park
Circus Vargas Presents “Bonjour, Paris!”
Circus Vargas pays tribute to Paris, France in its production of “Bonjour, Paris!” with plenty of action-packed entertainment at Westfield Mission Valley this weekend. This will be a Parisian-style circus production with world-class performers, aerialists, acrobats and more in a two-hour show. Tickets can be purchased here. | 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Mission Valley
January 27
Beyond King Tut
Nine immersive galleries will display "Beyond King Tut" as attendees are transported to the pyramid-laden desert of Egypt during the rule of King Tut. On this scenic journey, guests will get a glimpse of King Tut’s tomb, the Great Sphinx, the Temple at Karnak and the pyramids of Giza in a scenic and colorful story dating back 3,300 years. This year marks a full century since the archaeological discovery of King Tut’s tomb in 1923 and now audiences can follow Tut on his quest for immortality at the Wyland Center at Del Mar Fairgrounds from now until March 26. | 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
Paisanos México
Jointly presented by Sparks Gallery and the Instituto Municipal de Arte y Cultura de Tijuana, “Paisanos México” is a collection of two-dimensional artworks intended to capture the cultural connection between San Diego and Tijuana. This international exhibition from Sparks Gallery features contributions from 17 artists residing in Tijuana in a variety of mediums that are on view until February 19. This exhibition centers around migration and movement to bridge the physical boundary between the U.S. and Mexico as connections are fostered between creators and patrons in both countries. The exhibition’s opening reception will be held this Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and guests are advised to RSVP ahead of time. | 530 Sixth Ave, Downtown
January 27 & 28
Andrew Dice Clay at Mic Drop Comedy Club
One of standup comedy’s most prominent and controversial comedians, Andrew Dice Clay, is appearing at Mic Drop Comedy Club for two intimate comedy shows on back-to-back nights this Friday and Saturday. An entertainer who pulls no punches, Clay’s meteoric rise in the 1980s, known as “Dicemania,” led to him becoming one of the most infamous comics in the country. Since then he’s assembled several film and TV credits to his name, including a handful of pay-per-view comedy specials, making this a show that any stand-up fan will not want to miss. | 8878 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Kearny Mesa
January 27-29
San Diego Tết Festival
Enjoy a free three day celebration that celebrates the arrival of spring on the Vietnamese calendar with several activities, games, food, live entertainment and more at the San Diego Tết Festival. Featured attractions include the Miss Vietnam San Diego Pageant, Valorant e-sports tournament, lion dancing, cultural village, carnival rides, beer garden and dancing contests. There will be various Vietnamese singers, dancers and performers taking the stage at Mira Mesa Community Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. | 8575 New Salem Street, Mira Mesa
January 28
"Memory is a Verb: Exploring Time and Transience"
The works of 11 woman photographers will be on display beginning this Saturday in the Oceanside Museum of Art’s new group exhibition “Memory is a Verb: Exploring Time and Transience.” The exhibition will dive headfirst into memory, time, nostalgia and human identity through the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as photographers captured their contemplative journey through photography, video and interactive installations. Each piece of the exhibition recalls the past and examines artists’ respective memories through a lens of discrimination of patriarchy, loss, discrimination, violence, loss, death and environmental issues to craft a timeline of events using sight and sound that viewers can react to. Tickets can be purchased here. | 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside
January 29
Chessbox Against GZA Of The Wu-Tang Clan
Fans of chess and ‘90s hip-hop have a chance for the most unique of meet and greet experiences to play chess against the legendary Wu-Tang Clan emcee GZA this Sunday at The Holding Company. The lyrical swordsman and chess aficionado invites fans to challenge him in games of speed chess to see if they can defeat him. The $25 general viewer admission includes an autographed poster and a chance to watch the matches, $45 VIP viewer admission includes a meet and greet and for $275 attendees can play a 1-on-1 chess match against GZA. | 5046 Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach
