January 19-22
Disney's Frozen — The Musical
Catch a showing of Disney’s Frozen on stage as it stops at the San Diego Civic Theatre on its North American tour. Featuring renowned songs from the film’s soundtrack like “Let It Go” plus an expanded musical score that includes a dozen new numbers, special effects, wintery sets, costumes and powerhouse performances, it is a must-see for any Disney darling from now until January 29. | 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown
January 20
The Hutchins Consort presents Bach and Rock
Violin octet The Hutchins Consort will play the music of J.S. Bach paired with rock & roll arrangements at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Encinitas this Friday. Their performances utilize a variety of violons from a tiny treble to a gigantic large bass violin to create a palette of sounds to cover an entire range of written music. Friday’s performance from the ensemble will also include the debut of member Steve Huber’s new arrangement of The Who’s classic album Quadrophenia. | 890 Balour Drive, Encinitas
Ars Lyrica Houston: Crossing Borders
The San Diego Early Music Society presents ensemble Ars Lyrica Houston in their first ever San Diego concert, hosted at St. James by-the-sea at 7 p.m. this Friday. Their program “Crossing Borders” is centered around the musical history of the New World at the moment when European musical heritage mixed with Indigenous musical practices. Their program includes music inspired by 17th and 18th century colonial and Latin American cultures that includes villancicos and instrumental works that display the creative ways that music and cultures merge. | 743 Prospect Street, La Jolla
January 20-22
San Diego Lunar New Year Festival
Have a festive start to the Lunar New Year with dragon and lion dancers, firecrackers, games, food and more at Officer J. Henwood Memorial Park this weekend. Throughout the three-day event, there will be several cultural performances, live musicians, food and lifestyle vendors, cultural village exhibits, plus plenty of arts and crafts. The festival will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. | 4455 Wightman Street, City Heights
Into the Woods
Into the Woods, the musical tale of storybook characters from the mind of Stephen Sondheim follows a baker and his wife as they encounter various fairy tale characters whilst trying to break a witch’s curse. On their journey, the couple comes across little red riding hood, Cinderella, Rapunzel and many more storybook icons. Tickets for this edition of the Tony Award-winning musical at Palomar Collegee’s Howard Brubeck Theatre can be found here. | 1140 West Mission Road, San Marcos
January 21
Monster Energy Supercross
The biggest stars in Supercross will compete in a night under the lights at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday as part of the SuperMotocross World Championship slate. World-class athletes will be fighting for the 450SX Class title and the Western Regional 250SX Class Championship as they push their dirt bikes to the absolute limit. Another highlight of the event is the Supercross FanFest, which gives attendees and fans a behind-the-scenes look at the teams and their trucks to have the most interactive experience possible. | 2101 Stadium Way, Mission Valley
January 21 - February 26
Mardi Gras at SeaWorld San Diego
Bring on the beignets, po’ boys and hush puppies at the SeaWorld San Diego Mardi Gras celebration. The New Orleans-style event will include live music, colorful costumes, and Creole and Cajun culinary classics to create the feel of the French Quarter. Put on your beads, taste the flavors of the bayou and enjoy the month-long celebration of the Carnival festival every weekend until February 26 with the price of admission. | 500 SeaWorld Drive, Mission Bay
January 22
Light My Fire — The Story of Jim Morrison and The Doors
Light My Fire is a rock concert, jukebox theater experience that displays the lives and adventures of Jim Morrison and The Doors. Held at the Light Box Theater inside Liberty Stations’s Dorothea Laub Music and Arts Center, this show will be geared towards music fans, especially those fond of the psychedelic rock legends. Tickets are $33 with discounts for groups of five or more, students, seniors, first responders, library employees and active military members. | 2650 Truxtun Road, Suite 205, Point Loma
