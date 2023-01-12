January 12-16
2023 Borrego Springs Film Festival
This weekend, the Borrego Springs Film Festival will be screening full-length and short film selections over the course of five days. Screenings will commence at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center surrounded by the spacious Anza Borrego Desert State Park, with its natural beauty inspiring filmmakers for generations. In addition to the films being shown, there will be a networking event and catered open gala for the guests and film enthusiasts in attendance. | 590 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs
January 13
Friday the 13th Party
Black Plague Brewing is celebrating the first Friday the 13th of new year at their Oceanside taproom from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be beers on tap, live music from Tuesday and the Gypsy, mobile tattoos from the Body Art Bus, and food courtesy of Full Metal Burgers. | 2550 Jason Court, Oceanside
January 13-14
Poway Winter Festival
Enjoy a free celebration at the Poway Winter Festival this Friday (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and Saturday (3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.) at Poway Community Park. Attendees can build snowmen, sled down a snowy hill, roast marshmallows by the fire, skate around the synthetic rink, take photos in the photo booth, eat at food trucks and more. | 13094 Civic Center Drive, Poway
January 13-15
Edgar Allan Poe’s Gruesome Gallery of Grotesquerie
The San Diego Junior Theatre’s latest production is centered around the master of the macabre Edgar Allen Poe, a poet of the startling and supernatural. Edgar Allan Poe’s Gruesome Gallery of Grotesquerie will combine storytelling, poetry, music, movement, and puppetry to celebrate the works of Poe. Showings will run Friday through Sunday at the Casa Del Prado Theatre. | 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park
January 14
San Diego Resolution Run 5K/10K/Half Marathon
The 16th annual San Diego Resolution Run offers a 5K, 10K and half marathon race across Mission Bay this Saturday. Run along the bay and get close to the water and check out the wellness village after you’re done with food, offers and products. Participants will receive a t-shirt and finisher’s medal. The race begins at Tecolote Shores South Park at 7:15 a.m. | 1292 East Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay
Vino Carta Wine & Cheese Dinner
Chefs Kelly and Elliott of Long Story Short along with Venissimo Cheese will host a wine & cheese dinner this Saturday at Vino Carta Solana Beach. There will be a four course cheese flight as cheese-based dishes are paired with four specialty wine selections. Parties from 2 to 12 people are welcome, and to reserve your spot, visit here. | 437 Highway 101, Solana Beach
Eva Struble: "Midden"
Eva Struble’s newest exhibition “Midden” at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library portrays the collaborative relationship between humans and plants and how human infrastructure is adopted by plants, thus creating mutualism and collisions. Struble takes inspiration from scenic locations to shape familiar landscapes as uncanny sites as she creates strange hues with multiple textures and painting styles. The exhibition is on view until March 4 during gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free and the gallery’s opening reception takes place this Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | 1008 Wall Street, La Jolla
January 15
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade
Harbor Drive will be the path for the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade with several floats, bands, drill teams and more marching down the Embarcadero from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The parade is organized by the Zeta Sigma Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the oldest African American fraternity in the country and Dr. King’s former fraternity. There will be several fraternities, sororities, churches and civic organizations in attendance to honor the legacy of Dr. King. | Harbor Drive, Embarcadero
