Feeding San Diego’s food distributions
November 1–13
Now through November 13, Feeding San Diego is honoring our local military, veterans, and their families with their Together Tour food distribution. In past years, this special program has seen more than 1,000 attendees at its free drive-through distribution sites. All registered attendees will receive around 50 pounds of groceries. Six other organizations will participate as well, including Courage to Call, Support the Enlisted Project, and Veterans Village of San Diego, to help pass out food and provide insight into their services.
Multiple locations
SeaWorld San Diego’s Red, White and Blue Salute
November 1–14
SeaWorld San Diego is hosting a two-week tribute running now through November 14 in honor of all those who served or are currently serving in the US military. Every day the park will open with a flag ceremony and the national anthem, and throughout the two weeks they’ll host marching bands and special performances at the Skytower Stage. On November 11, visit the park to catch Marine Band San Diego in a veterans parade and stay for a special fireworks show later in the evening. Lastly, US military veterans and active-duty military are offered complimentary tickets for themselves and three guests through December 24 as part of SeaWorld’s Waves of Honor program.
500 Sea World Drive, Mission Bay
Fleet Week San Diego
November 4–11
The annual Fleet Week returns, now through November 11. The eight-day celebration honors our military with demonstrations, ship tours, luncheons, and more. Be sure to watch the Veterans Day boat parade, beginning at noon on the 11th on San Diego Bay. The procession will be livestreamed on their website’s home page.
Coronado Island Film Festival’s Salute to Veterans performance
November 11
Coronado’s annual film festival (which takes place November 10–14) recognizes Veterans Day with a special performance. Hear the 45-piece Coronado Concert Band and the choir Musica Vitale perform a special tribute to our veterans and share the stage with keynote guest speaker Justin Roberts, a veteran, military chaplain, and filmmaker. Following the events is a short film produced forby the Coronado Chamber of Commerce by, alongside filmmaker Tony Perry.
650 D Avenue, Coronado
Punch Bowl Social
November 11
East Village’s entertainment hangout is offering veterans and active duty military one free hour of games on Veterans Day. Play classic arcade games like Pac-Man, Skee-Ball, and pinball; expand your vocabulary during a round of giant Scrabble; or go head-to-head with friends in a bowling game.
1485 E Street, East Village
Veterans Day Ceremony at Mt. Soledad Memorial
November 13
The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial is livestreaming their annual Veterans Day ceremony from 12 to 1 p.m. on November 13. This year’s ceremony will be in tribute to the Nurse Corps of the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force. You can view the livestream at soledadmemorial.org.
Tapas and Tastings at Old Julian Vineyards and Winery
November 14
In partnership with the Special Liberty Project, Old Julian Vineyards and Winery will be hosting a tapas and tastings event for Veterans Day. Enjoy wine flights from the winery and Spanish tapas courtesy of Cafe Sevilla on Sunday afternoon. All proceeds will go to veteran families through Special Liberty Project’s many programs and services.
25352 East Old Julian Highway, Ramona
Climb for Women Warriors
November 14
Start your Sunday with a sweat at this year’s Climb for Women Warriors. The annual Veterans Day hike is organized by the Foundation for Women Warriors team and Tough Women Only hiking club, and will take place at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.
12600 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
