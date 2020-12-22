We made it to the end of 2020, and that calls for some serious (but safe) celebration. Here, we’ve rounded up what to watch and where to order takeout to celebrate New Year’s Eve in San Diego. Eat, drink, and be happy that 2020 is officially over!
What to Watch
Celebrations are limited this year, but you can still count down to 2021 at home with two virtual events.
San Diego Symphony
Led by music director Rafael Payare with pianist Ray Ushikubo, San Diego Symphony is ringing in the new year with a virtual performance. Enjoy the music of classic Viennese waltzes and jazz-influenced pieces, as well as a special performance of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” performed by Ushikubo. The evening’s festivities are available for streaming after a $25 donation to the symphony.
Times Square Ball Drop
New York’s traditional ball drop is still happening this year, just without the thousands of spectators in person. Catch all the coverage of the big event in a completely digital format, starting at 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time with New Year’s Rockin’ Eve or through one of their many live-streamed shots to watch the ball drop in real time. You and your quarantine family can count down to a new year all from the comfort of your own home (and with easier access to the bathroom!).
What to Eat
Toast to the new year with takeout from one of San Diego’s top restaurants.
A.R. Valentien
The Lodge’s signature fine dining restaurant is offering a takeout cocktail party menu filled with all of your favorites. Nosh on chilled seafood bites, housemade pâtés, caviar, and more, and pair the lineup with a bottle from their curated wine collection. Pickup is on December 31.
Juniper and Ivy
Leave it to the professionals this year with Juniper and Ivy’s multiple New Year’s packages. Whether it’s a Best Bites of 2020 (think smoked sturgeon and a yellowtail tostada), Just the Two of Us date-night dinner with wagyu short rib, or a Robin Leach–inspired caviar package, the restaurant has a dinner menu ideal for any kind of at-home celebration. And if you need some hangover help? Look to their Pandemic PJ Party for a filling brunch on New Year’s Day.
Mister A’s and Mille Fleurs
This restaurant duo is serving up a Holidays at Home menu perfect for your homebound New Year’s Eve. Enjoy classic entrées like prime beef tenderloin or a salmon Wellington and a traditional yule log! Add special appetizers like osetra caviar and foie gras for a true gourmet experience. You can order through either restaurant and pick up on December 31.
Nolita Hall
Nolita Hall’s holiday dinner packages continue with a New Year’s Eve dinner complete with all the fixings for a festive celebration. Enjoy a bottle of prosecco and hors d’oeuvres like confit duck-stuffed mushrooms and seared albacore bites along with a party kit with tiaras, hats, horns, and squawkers to ring in 2021. Anticipating a boozy night? Add on the hangover brunch French toast platter to help you wake up on the right side of the bed. You can also add cocktail kits or choose a smaller package of two pizzas and a bottle of prosecco from Nolita’s pizza pop-up. Orders must be placed by December 28, pickup is on December 31.
Parc Bistro-Brasserie
Give your New Year’s dinner a French flair with Parc Bistro’s holiday takeout package. All packages come with a baguette, baked Brie, sides for your main, and a classic French yule log for dessert. Your main course selections include coq au vin, baked salmon, or a filet mignon Wellington. The restaurant is also offering bottles of wine to add on to complete your meal. Pickup is on December 31.
Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar
Let the pros do the cooking this year with a multicourse meal and cocktail pairing menu from Puesto’s Erik Aronow, Beau du Bois, and Ian Tenzer. The menu, dubbed Puesto en Casa, offers star-studded selections like duck confit en mole negro, truffled elote, and oyster mushrooms in browned butter. Pair it with a lavender martini and you’ll be all set and ready to toast to a new year! Orders will be available on December 31.
Rare Society
Rare Society’s Surf ’n’ Turf package has everything you need for a delicious dinner at home. The package, which feeds two, comes with an array of appetizers to start the evening, a choice of prime ribeye or a filet mignon for the main course, savory sides like butter-poached lobster tail and truffled beef fat smashed potatoes, and a chocolate mousse to end on a sweet note. Add on wine or craft cocktails to send 2020 packing. Place your order by December 28 and pick up on December 31.
Trust Restaurant
Because 2020 has been a year, Trust Restaurant Group is reviving Trust’s beloved brunch for a New Year’s Day takeout. Start your 2021 off on the right foot with a to-go menu including brunch favorites like pancakes and fried chicken or chilaquiles, along with a collaboration with Cutwater Spirits to ease your hangover (or continue the celebrations, we won’t judge). Enjoy during the New Year’s weekend, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
