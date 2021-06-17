Cooper Family Foundation Celebration
For over 50 years, the Cooper family has played a major part in celebrating Juneteenth in San Diego. This year, those celebrations continue with vendors, performances, and discussions on African American history and culture. Catch gospel singers, dancers, and drummers throughout the day, and stop by the booths meant to educate on mental health, voter registration, and local issues. New this year is a partnership with the nonprofit Fit, Black, and Educated, which is hosting a virtual Juneteenth 5K earlier in the day before the festivities begin.
Juneteenth Celebration at The Old Globe
In collaboration with the George L. Stevens Senior Center, The Old Globe will host its annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday from 12 to 1:15 p.m. at their outdoor theater. This celebration is in its fifth year and will include performances by the San Diego Black Artist Collective inspired by the historic holiday. The event is free to the public, but advance tickets are required.
Juneteenth Wellness Festival
This inaugural event hosted by The Yoga Bus and InterContinental San Diego celebrates the county’s wide-ranging Black-owned businesses. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Lane Field in front of the InterContinental hotel, you can peruse fashion and fitness vendors, artists, and food trucks. Vendors include Rollin Roots, Outlaw, A Man Who Sews, Black Girl Workouts, Prana Wellness, and NewLife Fitness.
Say It Loud Festival
San Diego Black Artist Collective is hosting a mix of live and online events throughout the week leading up to June 19. The performances are all original plays written by local Black playwrights and will be shown in collaboration with six major San Diego theaters. Check out the Artists 4 Black Lives SD performance at Pepper Grove Park on June 19.
The Reunion Juneteenth Block Party
Join the party at this East Village event presented by SD Melanin. There will be a full bar and kitchen to sip and enjoy bites while vibing to music by DJ Angshus, Dauche, and Mister Hek. Plus, check out the holiday installations created by the SD National Organization of Minority Architects. Limited VIP table available.
Sounding Boards Art Project
San Diego’s latest public art project will debut this Juneteenth at Nomad Donuts. Nonprofit Sounding Boards, in collaboration with the donut shop, will showcase the works of Josue Baltezar, Kenda Francis, Mary Jhun, and Jon Pucci in an outdoor gallery. Moving forward, the art project will rotate the works to showcase a variety of diverse California artists. Come by Nomad Donuts to check out the art, grab a sweet treat, and enjoy live music from DJ Wet Carrot and DJ Alx Crtz.
