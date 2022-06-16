Saturday, June 18
Juneteenth: A Summer Celebration of Culture
The Jacobs Center, in partnership with Community Actors Theatre and Common Ground Theatre, are offering a free outdoor event of theater and history. The event will feature a lineup of dance, music, storytelling and more, including performances by Devon Stallion and J’Rayl. There will also be food trucks and other vendors, as well as visual art. The festivities begin at 10 a.m. at The Jacobs Center at Market Street Plaza.
Axis: Juneteenth Celebration
Presented in collaboration with the George L. Stevens Senior Center, the Old Globe hosts the Axis: Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18 at noon in its outdoor theater. The event will feature poetry, music, storytelling, and comedy from performers such as Alyce Smith Cooper, Def Sound, David Dredden and the Undefeated, and Brittany Taylor. Admission is free for attendees, but you must RSVP online.
The Cooper Family Foundation Celebration
The nonprofit Cooper Family Foundation has held its Juneteenth celebration annually in San Diego for more than 50 years. The event, which takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. highlights its significance with a community-oriented day filled with food, entertainment, dancing and history. This year’s free event will take place at Memorial Park, with live music from headliners Con Funk Shun, plus gospel, jazz, cultural performances, and educational resources. The event will also be broadcast live on Facebook for those who won’t be able to attend in person.
North San Diego County NAACP Juneteenth Celebration
North County’s chapter of the North Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) hosts a day of celebration in Oceanside at Pier View Way and North Freeman Street. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and features performances, local art and music, a Kidz Zone, free health screenings, a vaccine station, and food and beverage vendors. The event is free for all to attend.
Sunday, June 19
Juneteenth Unity Market
On Sunday, the World Beat Cultural Center will unveil Pathways to Freedom, a new traveling exhibit that connects history between the U.S. and Mexico with the Underground Railroad. The event will also keynote speakers Jordan McGowan and Dr. Starla Lewis as well as an outdoor marketplace at Centro Cultural de la Raza, with food, vendors and speakers. The event kicks off at noon, and the Pathways to Freedom preview goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
La Mesa Juneteenth and Friends Festival
La Mesa hosts its inaugural Juneteenth festival on Sunday at MacArthur Park. The event is free and will feature food, music, art, dance, and crafts, with participation from educators, writers, city and church leaders. Performances will also include music by the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Choir. The festivities kick off at noon and wrap up at 4 p.m.
Juneteenth Celebration 5K
Fit, Black and Educated, a nonprofit that helps provide Black communities with tools to promote better physical health, hosts its third annual 5K run/walk/bike event on Juneteenth. The course begins at Chollas Lake Park, and all participants will receive a drawstring bag and finisher medal, plus the first 50 participants will receive a shirt. The race begins at 7:00 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. and is $45 (plus fees) to register. All proceeds will go toward Fit, Black and Educated.
Juneteenth Block Party
SD Melanin brings back its Juneteenth Block Party this year, which is being held at Quartyard from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The event will feature music, food, vendors and “major vibes.” Music will be provided by DJ Prodigee and Mister Hek, as well as hip-hop artist ThaSpeakerBoxx. Tickets to the event are $25, and attendance is restricted to ages 21 and up.
