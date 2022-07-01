Fireworks Galore and More
July 2-3
Fireworks on Mission Bay
Mission Bay’s greatest and grandest Fourth of July tradition is back this Monday. Following a successful GoFundMe campaign begun by Mission Bay Yacht Club’s Rear Commodore Kathy Dryden, Mission Bay’s cornerstone firework celebration is returning after a decade. The show starts at 9 p.m., but arrive early to get a parking spot and front row seat on the sand. With the fireworks launching right beside the yacht club, those on the beach can also get a glimpse of SeaWorld’s own firework extravaganza beginning at 9:50 p.m. 1215 El Carmel Place, Mission Bay
July 4
Big Bay Boom Fireworks Show
The biggest and boldest fireworks show in San Diego, Big Bay Boom will launch from four barges (Shelter Island, Harbor Island and North & South Embarcadero) at 9 p.m. to light up the entire Bay. Suggested viewing locations include the Marina District, Coronado Ferry Landing or grab a kayak and secure a place on the water. Bring your favorite snacks, patriotic decor, lawn chairs, and listen along to the 101.5 KGB musical simulcast while viewing the fireworks. Various Locations
Red, White & BOOM at Legoland
Celebrate your Independence Day at Legoland California from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with several activities planned for their Red, White & BOOM event. Included in the cost of admission are several musical performances, lawn games, and the evening’s fireworks accompanied by patriotic music at 8:30 p.m. One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad
USS Midway Museum’s 4th of July Fireworks Viewing Party
Take in your Independence Day on the flight deck of a patriotic San Diego landmark, as well as one of the most famous military vessels in the country. The USS Midway has great views for the Big Bay Boom and the deck will be filled with food and live music from local favorites The Sully Band from 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for the fireworks show and buy your tickets now before they sell out. 910 North Harbor Drive, Embarcadero
Lake Murray Fireworks and Music Fest
Hosted at Lake Murray Community Park, there’s a full day of fun planned from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with music, food and a grand fireworks finale. The stacked music lineup includes rock and funk ensemble Frankie T. & The Triple B, country group Whiskey State of Mind, classic rock group I-90 and versatile cover band Pop Vinyl. Food vendors include Doggos Gus, Corbin’s Brew and BBQ and Dang Brother Pizza, Tiki Treats, Windmill Farms, Finest City Sweet Treats. 7001 Murray Park Drive, Lake Murray
Escondido 57th Annual Independence Day
Escondido is ringing in the 4th with concerts from country music singer Lorrie Morgan and the Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band on the Great Green before finishing off with a fireworks exhibition. Other activities include browsing among the vendors, face painting and crafts. Be sure to check out the food trucks set up on Broadway Avenue for some good eats as well. Admission is free, but there are a limited number of VIP tickets, which include reserved seating close to the stage, access to a VIP bar and buffet, and an air conditioned lounge area for $65. 321 North Broadway, Escondido
SeaWorld 4th of July Fireworks
SeaWorld’s 4th of July firework show is free with price of admission and can be seen throughout the park, but for a deluxe view of the fireworks, you can get tickets to the Sea Lion Amphitheater for $9.99 and Bayside Amphitheater for $14.99. 500 SeaWorld Drive, Mission Bay
San Diego County Fair July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
The 2022 San Diego County Fair will conclude with a bang at their July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza. Tickets for the fireworks come with fair admission for the 4th as well as a reserved seat in the grandstand for the show. Don’t forget, Independence Day is the fair’s final day, so you won’t want to miss out. 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
Imperial Beach Drone Show at Pier Plaza
Instead of a firework show this year, Imperial Beach is hosting a unique 4th of July celebration, filling the sky with drones above Pier Plaza. In partnership with Verge Aero, the colorful drone show will take to the pier following a performance by the Marine Band San Diego at 7:30 p.m. 940 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach
Poway Fourth of July Fireworks
Head on over to Poway High School Stadium for the Poway Fourth of July fireworks show starting at 6 p.m. which features games, activities, a DJ and a fireworks display starting at 9 p.m. The fireworks at the high school can also be viewed from Lake Poway, but with limited seating areas, it’s recommended to get there early to grab a spot. 15500 Espola Road, Poway
Ramona July 4th Family Picnic & Fireworks Show
The city of Ramona’s 4th of July celebration begins at 4:00 p.m. on the field by Olive Peirce Middle School. Bring chairs, blankets, snacks and listen along to the 9 p.m. fireworks extravaganza that goes along with a custom soundtrack available to listen to on Star 94.1 FM and the iHeartRadio app. 1521 Hanson Lane, Ramona
Bahia Resort Hotel’s 4th of July Fireworks Cruise
If you want to get a view of SeaWorld’s 4th of July fireworks from the water, the Bahia Resort Hotel's annual July Fireworks cruise is for you. Guests can board the William D. Evans sternwheeler boat, a three-tier vessel from either the Bahia or the Catamaran Resort Hotel. Boarding beginning at 6:50 p.m. at the Bahia and the cruise includes a DJ, cash bar with drinks and snacks, and an unbeatable view of the fireworks. The cruise costs $30 per person if you're a hotel guest or $40 for general admission. 998 West Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay
Parade the Town
Coronado Island Independence Day Celebration
Spend the day on Coronado Island for their all-day Independence Day Celebration, which includes a morning parade, a concert from the Coronado Concert Band at Spreckels Park, and a Navy Leap Frogs aerial demonstration. Before the parade starts there will be music, dancing, and giveaways for kids until it begins at 10 a.m. Finish your day with Coronado Fireworks over Glorietta Bay, where you can also get a glimpse of the Big Bay Boom across the water. For a good parade spot on the street, be prepared to get up at the crack of dawn for the best view (and to beat the traffic). Orange Avenue, Coronado
Bird Rock 4th of July Festival and Parade
This year marks the 43rd annual Bird Rock Parade, and with around 2,000 attendees expected, its 2022 event may be one for the books. The parade begins at 10 a.m. starting on Beaumont Avenue and goes all the way to Mira Monte. It finishes with a concert from country group RedHeaded Strangers. This year’s parade theme is “Top Gun” and pays homage to its San Diego filming locations in Coronado, North Island, Fort Rosecrans and the original film’s iconic Oceanside setting. Beaumont Avenue, La Jolla
Barber Tract Parade
The Barber Tract neighborhood parade in La Jolla is back for the first time in two years, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. and trek to White Sands retirement home and back. The beloved annual tradition started by Max Elliot 45 years ago begins with an opening speech by Elliot, followed by music, marching, balloons and floats as the parade rolls along. Expect to see dogs in balloon-covered strollers, residents dressing up their homes and themselves in patriotic garb, and lots of red, white and blue. Monta Vista Avenue, La Jolla
Julian 4th of July Parade
Julian salutes the country’s armed service members with their Independence Day celebration as they’ve done for the last two decades. The parade is located on Main Street with marching bands, antique cars, vintage tractors, World War 2 Submariners and appearances from groups like The Emerald Society BagPipe Band and Mariachi Continental de San Diego. Main Street, Julian
Holiday Food and Drink Specials
Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Sugar Factory is celebrating the 4th with their $21 limited edition Red, White and Boom Insane Milkshake. Filled with vanilla soft-serve and cookie dough ice cream and topped with red, white and blue stars, it is a festive dessert drink that will satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth. 701 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp
GoodBar
Over in Point Loma, GoodBar is kicking things up a notch with their $9 Pabst Blue Ribbon tallboy combined with a shot of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey deemed the ‘Shot Heard ‘Round the World.’ Only available on the 4th, be sure to try it before it’s gone. 1872 Rosecrans Street, Point Loma
Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade
A recent addition to the Gaslamp Quarter, the Wild N’ Out Sports Bar and Arcade are celebrating with a $20 Red, White and Boozy cocktail, a 4th of July exclusive at the venue. Mixed with strawberry, piña colada and blue raspberry, the daiquiris are topped with whipped cream and a cherry. 701 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp
Big Bay Boom BBQ
InterContinental San Diego’s Bayview Terrace combines an unbeatable view of the Big Bay Boom and all-you-can-eat event this Fourth of July with their Big Bay Boom BBQ. The menu is packed with brisket, sausages, sliders, charcuterie and wine, plus guests will be treated to live music from soulful singer Helena Holleran. Tickets are $165 for adults and $75 for children. 901 Bayfront Court, Embarcadero
Barleymash
This year, Barleymash invites guests to enjoy the 4th of July with their team on Fifth Avenue. Their menu on the 4th will feature several patriotic cocktails such as their raspberry-infused Red White and Booze, their Star Spangled Banner mixed with lemon, cream and graham crackers, as well as their Bing Bang and Party in the USA cocktails. 600 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp
Other Independence Day Activities
The Smoking Gun Hot Dog Eating Contest
If hot dog eating is one of your favorite Fourth traditions, try your luck at The Smoking Gun’s Independence Day hot dog eating contest. Contestants will have two minutes to eat as many hot dogs as they can, with the winner receiving a $1,000 prize for their efforts. If you think you can throw ‘em down like Joey Chestnut, then be sure to relish in the opportunity and give it a go. 555 Market Street, Gaslamp
Rouleur Brewing Company 4th of July Holiday Ride
Take a free ride with Rouler Brewing Company, a local tasting room that’s as passionate about beer as they are about cycling. Taking off from their North Park location at 9 a.m, bikers will set out on a 35-mile ride from Rouleur North Park to Mount Soledad and back that ends at noon. If you’re up for the challenge, you’ll be rewarded with 15% off beers and food when you get back, including their special Independence Day selection, the Crusheur Light American Lager. 2899 University Avenue, North Park
Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration
If you’re looking for a traditional Fourth of July, make your way to Old Poway Park for their Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration. Filled with various forms of entertainment, including western re-enactors, train displays and old-fashioned games to play, it’s a unique nod to the Old West. 14134 Midland Road, Poway
Kool & The Gang Fourth of July Concert
Kool & The Gang, one of R&B’s most lauded and sampled acts ever, is commemorating the 4th of July with a concert by the water. The band, known for hits like “Summer Madness, “Ladies Night” and “Celebration”' are taking their legendary talents to the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. As the show concludes, concertgoers are welcome to watch the Big Bay Boom fireworks at 9 p.m. from their seats. 222 Marina Park Way, Embarcadero
