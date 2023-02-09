February 9
GloRilla
Fresh off an appearance at the Grammy Awards as part of the hip-hop 50th anniversary tribute performance this past Sunday, Memphis-based emcee GloRilla is taking her talents to the House of Blues in San Diego. Before the rapper’s recent collaboration with Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2,” reached the Top 10 on the Billboard charts, her viral song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” turned her into a burgeoning rap superstar seemingly overnight. | 1055 Fifth Avenue, Downtown
February 10
A Vintage Valentine's Concert with Gregory Page
Get in the mood for Valentine’s Day with an intimate performance full of original music from artist Gregory Page at the Coronado Public Library at 1 p.m. this Friday. Winner of the 2021 San Diego Music Award for Best Album of the Year, Page is a seasoned performer with an ever-growing discography of timeless songs about love. His skillful guitar playing, deeply romantic lyrics, and velvety vocals will be on full display. Seats are first come, first serve, so register ahead of time to secure a spot at the show. | 640 Orange Avenue, Coronado
February 11
City Heights Multi-Cultural Festival of Love
Enjoy a free, family-friendly festival promoting diversity, solidarity, and love at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights this Saturday. There will be more than 25 booths representing community non-profit organizations like La Maestra Clinic and Ocean Discovery Institute, as well as several cultural performances from Drummers Without Borders, the San Diego Ballet, Fern Street Circus, and more. | 4455 Wightman Street, City Heights
Sofie Ramos: “Life Raft”
Rising artist Sofie Ramos’ newest solo exhibition “Life Raft” is opening at Bread and Salt Gallery this Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Ramos employs everyday objects like laundry, shoes, and furniture, crafting them into grouped sculptures using geometric patterns and shapes. As with her other works, expect “Life Raft” to be an example of how art can transform the ordinary into something extraordinary. | 1955 Julian Avenue, Logan Heights
Vista Makers Market & Bar Hop
Shop from dozens of vendors offering handmade goods like jewelry, home decor, art, and more and enjoy suds from a handful of breweries all located on Keystone Way. More than 40 sellers will set up shop at Dogleg Brewing, Eppig Brewing, and Helia Brewing. Taking place from 12 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, the Makers Market and Bar Hop is free to attend. | 1347 Keystone Way, Vista
Kodo
Japanese taiko drumming ensemble Kodo presents their newest touring production “Tsuzumi” at the Balboa Theatre this Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Kodo (meaning “heartbeat”) has been instrumental in the further development of Japan’s performing arts and has had the honor of performing at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in 2001, at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan, and in a total of 53 countries around the globe. The drummers will play selections from their four-decade-long history alongside new compositions. | 868 Fourth Avenue, Downtown
Lovers + Friends
Enjoy a Galentines-themed pop-up market put on by Shop Moniker and Bourdon this Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. at Moniker General in Liberty Station. The $50 ticket entry includes a glass of wine courtesy of Bourdon, access to several food, art, and lifestyle vendors, and a curated swag bag (which includes discounts to several local businesses) upon arrival. | 2860 Sims Road, Point Loma
February 11-12
Black Com!x Day
This two-day event at the WorldBeat Cultural Center recognizes the work of the many Black writers and artists who have been instrumental in creating legendary characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Batman, and Blade. There will be a special focus on Black-owned businesses and publications in the comic sphere, and the free celebration will include cosplay, games, music, and more. There will also be two special panels featuring some of the comic book and film industry’s most prolific Black creators. | 2100 Park Boulevard, Balboa Park
February 12
Cardiff Kook Run
Start off your Super Bowl Sunday with a feat of endurance at the 2023 Cardiff Kook Run. The race will take runners from the “Encinitas” sign on Highway 101 on a loop past the iconic Cardiff Kook statue (officially named Magic Carpet Ride) and above several scenic surf breaks before heading towards Cardiff State Beach. The run will also feature a Super Bowl-themed costume contest with a handful of categories, including best football-themed costume and best “kook”-inspired ensemble. | 505 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.