February 23–25
Oceanside International Film Festival
Held annually at the Sunshine Brooks Theater in the Oceanside Cultural District, the Oceanside International Film Festival showcases a packed lineup of short films, documentaries, and feature films from all over the world. In true SoCal style, the program includes several surf shorts, and a handful of San Diego natives will be screening their independently produced movies for the public. The fest finishes off with an award ceremony on Saturday night. | 217 North Coast Highway, Oceanside
February 23–26
San Diego Bird Festival
The San Diego Bird Festival brings together bird enthusiasts to learn about the area’s beautiful feathered fauna and wild natural habitats. Attendees will hear from several bird experts regarding the county’s avian diversity and will have plenty of chances to mingle with other fowl fanatics at the Marina Village Conference Center this weekend. Festival registration costs $35 per person, and proceeds will go towards the education, conservation, and sanctuary programs of the San Diego Audubon Society. | 1936 Quivira Way, Mission Bay
The Outsiders
The classic coming-of-age story about a group of teenage greasers in 1967 in Oklahoma is now being told in musical form. A direct adaptation of the original novel by S.E. Hinton as well as the 1983 feature film, the production of The Outsiders at the La Jolla Playhouse draws on Americana influences as it traces the struggles of Ponyboy and his friends through song. | 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla
Carlo Miranda: In Search of Sonder
San Diego-based artist Carlo Miranda’s most recent exhibition, “In Search of Sonder,” at the San Diego Museum of Art features ten new paintings. Miranda’s experience as a registered nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the expression of introspection, anxiety, and empathy in his oil portraits. The artist depicts his friends, family, and barber through detailed, realistic paintings modeled after photographs taken by Miranda himself, allowing viewers to form a connection to the strangers they observe on the canvas. Miranda’s work will be on display through November 19. | 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park
February 24
One Night of Queen
For a thrilling live concert celebrating one of rock and roll’s greatest bands, look no further than One Night of Queen at the Poway Center for Performing Arts. Featuring the flamboyance, showmanship, and arena rock flair that Queen embodied throughout their time on the charts, this live concert experience will be a spot-on rendition of one of the best-selling groups of all time. Expect to hear their legendary lineup of hits, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” and “Another One Bites the Dust,” in an electric two hour show from 8 to 10 p.m. this Friday. | 15498 Espola Road, Poway
February 24-26
Bluey's Big Play
Based on the viral Australian children’s series that has received worldwide acclaim, Bluey’s Big Play follows the titular puppy on a brand new adventure. Bluey and friends will be brought to life by puppets on stage at the Balboa Theatre this weekend in an original story from the show’s creator, featuring new music from the series’ composer. | 868 4th Avenue, Downtown
February 25
Mermaid Half Marathon San Diego
With the goal of creating a supportive and encouraging environment for women to pursue their fitness goals, the Mermaid Series has become a yearly endurance event tradition in San Diego. Rain or shine, Mission Bay's Mermaid Half Marathon will start and finish at Tecolote Shores this Saturday with a 1.5 mile kids run, a 5K, a 10K, and the main event—a 13.1 mile race—offering plenty of opportunities for runners to set new personal bests. | 1344 East Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay
San Diego Seltzerland 2023
The first stop on Cannonball Productions’ 2023 hard seltzer festival tour is the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday. General admission tickets come with a five-ounce tasting cup and access to live music, onsite food, games like seltzer pong and ladder ball, and more than 100 hard seltzers, with tons of giveaways and major brands to choose from. There are also specialty tickets on sale, including premier and early access passes which offer attendees extra perks, seltzers, and more. | 1000 North Harbor Drive, Embarcadero
Harlem Globetrotters
Enjoy an all-star basketball performance as the legendary Harlem Globetrotters go up against their arch-nemesis, the Washington Generals, at Pechanga Arena. A source of electric entertainment since the 1920s, the Globetrottters will show off their world-class athleticism and comedic skills on the court in a matchup that will have to be seen to be believed. | 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway
