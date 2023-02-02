February 1-28
San Diego Museum Month
For the entire month of February, enjoy special behind the scenes tours, discounts and virtual activities at dozens of historical and cultural sites around the city during San Diego Museum Month. Take advantage of 50 percent off general admission and much more to over 60 museums, gardens, zoos, aquariums, historic sites and more throughout San Diego County. | Citywide
February 2
Amaya Napa Valley Wine Pairing Dinner with Pahlmeyer & Hillwalker Wineries
The Fairmont Grand Del Mar’s second installment of their California Wine Series features Napa Valley Wineries Pahlmeyer and Hillwalker in an interactive culinary experience this Thursday at 6 p.m. Dine with winemakers and sommeliers and enjoy seasonal offerings from local farms paired with selections from the participating wineries. Seven wines will be poured throughout the evening, including some exclusive selections straight from the cellar. The dinner costs $250 per person. | 5300 Grand Del Mar Court, Del Mar
February 2-5
"Motions & Emotions: Filipino American Stories of Healing"
The works of more than 15 Filipino American artists will be on display in a new exhibit at New Americans Museum beginning Thursday, February 2. “Motions & Emotions: Filipino American Stories of Healing” will cover a variety of artistic mediums including painting, rap, dance and embroidery in a display of Filipino American intergenerational trauma, with the participating artists putting their vulnerability on display. Along with the exhibit, there will be three performances throughout the weekend at the museum located in Liberty Station, each costing $20. Free tickets to the exhibit’s opening night event (6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.). | 2825 Dewey Road, Point Loma
February 2-9
Human Rights Watch Film Festival
Highlighting how everyday people are making social change, the Human Rights Watch Film Festival brings social justice storytelling to the forefront. The festival includes film screenings, Zoom Q&As and and an in-person screening and reception for the film Clarissa’s Battle. The film follows a single mother’s crusade for child care for low-income parents across the nation and will be shown on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Museum of Photographic Arts. Topics such as environmental disasters, educational access, and the LGBTQ+ community will be on display in the festival’s lineup. Ticket options include a $35 digital streaming festival pass for all five films while general admission tickets are $9-$10 per screening. | 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park
February 4
Taste of Barrio Logan
Savor the culture and cuisine of Barrio Logan during this food, sips and beer crawl starting at Attitude Brewery at 1 p.m. this Saturday. Grab your Taste of Barrio Logan pass and sample from several participating eateries including Lia’s Lumpia, Chikita Cafe, and 664 TJ Birreria along the neighborhood route starting at 12:30 p.m. After beer and spirits sampling finishes at 3 p.m, the afternoon will close with an after party at La Divina Restaurant and Bar. Crawl tasting passes are $45 and can be purchased here. | 1985 National Avenue, Barrio Logan
February 4-5
40th Annual Chinese New Year Fair
The San Diego Chinese New Year Fair returns for a 40th year in the city’s Asian Thematic District this Saturday (10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Kick off the Lunar New Year with a tremendous display of Chinese art, food and culture with several martial artists, dancers, singers and local community organizations taking the stage during the weekend. Participating local food vendors include All Things Ube Desserts, Mango Sticky Rice Factory, and Hong Phat Deli alongside several lifestyle vendors in attendance. | 428 3rd Avenue, Downtown
February 5
Coronado Valentine’s 10K & 1 Mile Fun Run
Get in the spirit of Valentine’s Day early at the Coronado Valentine’s 10K race this Sunday starting at Tidelands Park. Pick up your relationship status bib and mark yourself as Available, Taken or It’s Complicated, and meet your match during the race across the island. Additional highlights include a post-race party, beer garden live band and entertainment as well as a mass wedding vow renewal at the start line. | 2000 Mullinex Drive, Coronado
Le Salon De Musiques: Masterpieces by Chopin, Schumann and Scharwenka
The fifth concert of Le Salon De Musique's 2022-23 season will explore the classical music of Chopin, Schumann and Scharwenka hosted at the La Jolla Women’s Club. Following the intimate musical performance, mingle with the artists at the post-concert high tea buffet with French cuisine and Champagne. Purchase your tickets here. | 7791 Draper Avenue, La Jolla
