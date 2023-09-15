Event Photos: Del Mar Wine + Food Festival Grand Tasting

From September 10 through 11, more than 6,000 people showed up at Surf Sports Park in Del Mar to enjoy a weekend of amazing food, stellar wines and cocktails, and plenty of photo ops.
Together, over the course of the six-day event, we raised $25,000 for the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival's beneficiaries, Feeding San Diego. We hope you enjoyed the inaugural fest and we can't wait to do it all again next year! Check out photos from the Grand Tasting events below:
Photos by Matt Furman