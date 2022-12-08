December 8
Snow N Glow
At the Snow N Glow holiday festival, attendees can take in holiday fireworks, enjoy a snow tubing and play area complete with fresh snow and rent their own private igloo. Santa will be stopping by daily and there will be an extravagant walk-through lighting display made with one million lights. | 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
December 9
Las Posadas: An Old Town Celebration
The 64th annual Las Posadas event at Old Town’s Heritage County Park will celebrate the Biblical stories of Mary and Joseph joined by shepherds and angels as they search for shelter in Bethlehem. This traditional Mexican celebration includes six stations set up around the park with volunteers narrating the story with call-and-response verses, followed by refreshments at the Mormon Battalion Historic Site. | 2454 Heritage Park Row, Old Town
Poway’s Christmas in the Park
At Old Poway Park on Dec. 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m., Poway’s Christmas in the Park promises an old-fashioned Christmas commemoration. There will be live music, an appearance from Santa Claus, holiday treats, Christmas shopping, locomotive train rides and more. | 14134 Midland Road, Poway
Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo
The San Diego Zoo will be illuminated with holiday glow during its nearly monthlong Jungle Bells entertainment. The whole park will be filled with holiday decorations, special seasonal food and dessert, and various musical and interactive entertainment performances. Jungle Bells is free with admission to the zoo every day from now until New Year’s Day, and tickets can be purchased here. | 2920 Zoo Drive, Balboa Park
December 10
Marine Band Winter Holiday Concert
Catch a free concert at Liberty Station’s Ingram Plaza this Saturday as the Marine Band San Diego lead their winter holiday concert at 3 p.m. Marine Band San Diego performers all across the West Coast throughout the year and have been an essential part of the marine corps since 1775. The group will be performing several holiday classics with their brass band, jazz combo and ceremonial band taking part in the festivities. | 2751 Dewey Road, Point Loma
San Diego Santa Run
Dress up in your Santa suit and get ready to run at the 10th annual San Diego Santa Run in Mission Bay this Saturday. There are options for a 5K, a kid’s mile run and a dog mile run. 5K runners will receive a sunny santa suit, santa run sunglasses, a custom bib and a complimentary drink ticket. | 912 Garnet Avenue, Mission Bay
Freestyle Explosion - Holiday Jam
Relish a night of music throwing it back to the '80s and '90s with several nostalgic performances from artists from legendary artists like Lisa Lisa, Stevie B. and Montell Jordan. Saturday’s Freestyle Explosion Holiday Jam will be a night of reminiscing with music and style of decades past with a trip down memory lane. Tickets can be found here. | 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway
Invita Holiday Maker’s Market
More than 50 vendors will be selling handmade items, perfect for your holiday shopping, at Invita Café’s Holiday Maker’s Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Taking place inside the plaza of the modern Italian-influenced coffee bar, local vendors will include wellness companies like Kalen & Rose, jewelry brands like Silvannata and pet apparel from Chidow Pets. There will also be live music and a raffle to win an Invita gift basket, as well as cappuccinos and lattes for purchase from the cafe, including their new holiday praline latte. | 18021 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe
Corny Christmas Classics at the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero
San Diego’s coziest cinema offering is ramping up its holiday programming with weekend showings of “Corny Christmas Classics” atop the Manchester Grand Hyatt from Dec. 10-11. The rooftop will be decked to the halls with snow, Christmas trees and lights plus holiday songs will be played before screenings. They will also be selling blankets and hand warmers. Films in the collection include The Grinch, The Santa Clause, The Polar Express, Serendipity, and The Holiday, all of which will leave audiences warm and fuzzy. | 1 Market Place, Embarcadero
Parades of Lights
The Mission Bay Christmas Boat Parade of Lights will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday as several boats will sail around and illuminate the coastline with viewing options from Crown Point, Vacation Island, Fiesta Island and several resorts in the area. Also on the 10th is Oceanside Harbor’s Parade of Lights which will feature many fishing boats, sail boats, dinghies and kayaks decorated in yuletide fashion and be viewable from the harbor and police stations. Last but certainly not least, the 52nd annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights will feature nearly 80 decorated boats and vessels on two consecutive Sundays (11 and 18) starting at Shelter Island and eventually making way to Coronado and giving onlookers lots of glimpses along the Embarcadero. | Citywide
December 11
Winter Wonderland in North Park
North Park Main Street is hosting a free and family friendly Winter Wonderland festival for all this Sunday that offers ice skating, seasonal desserts and a holiday light show at North Park Mini Park. Community members are invited to attend and enjoy hot chocolate, a holiday photo booth and Christmas tunes as they make merry memories and take in the holiday festivities. | 3812 29th Street, North Park
