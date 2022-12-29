December 27 - January 1
Annie The Musical
The San Diego Civic Theatre hosts the broadway classic Annie about the beloved red-haired orphan’s ascent from from the orphanage to Daddy Warbucks’ mansion in the Big Apple. Featuring the book and score from the acclaimed Tony-Award winning musical, Annie reminds theatergoers that no matter what, "the sun will come out tomorrow." | 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown
December 30-31
OMFG! NYE 2022
Party 'til the new year at OMFG! NYE 2022 party, the two-day 18+ electronic music festival returning with a packed lineup this year. See the biggest names in EDM like RL GRIME, Porter Robinson, Gryffin, San Holo and more Friday and Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena. The festival is sold out but re-sale ticket options are available on Stub Hub for both Friday and Sat passes. | 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway
December 30 - January 2
San Diego International Auto Show
Explore the best new automotive vehicles and products this weekend at the San Diego International Auto Show at the convention center. See all-new vehicles make their showroom debut; test drive your dream car, truck or SUV; and learn about the future of electric vehicles on display at the convention center’s Electric Avenue. Exotics, classics and mainstream brands will all be exhibited. | 111 West Harbor Drive, Downtown
December 31
New Year's Eve Dinner at SEA180° Coastal Tavern
Eat a three-course prix fixe New Year’s Eve dinner with a Champagne toast by water by executive chef Paulo Mendoza from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at SEA180° Coastal Tavern. Dinner is priced at $64.95 per person beginning with Champagne and an amuse bouche: carrot ginger soup topped with crème fraiche, sage and minced carrots. Entrée selections include prime rib, seared duck breast, and kabocha pappardelle or filet mignon and shrimp for an extra $20. There will also be a selection of specialty cocktails. | 800 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach
New Year's Eve Dinner at La Valencia Hotel
Dine out with a five-course prix fixe New Year’s Eve menu by Executive Chef Fabian Aceves inside the La Valencia Hotel’s Mediterranean Room as the hotel closes its 95th year. Seatings start at 5 p.m. and items include beef carpaccio, zabuton short rib, seared hokkaido scallop and crema catalana for dessert. There will also be live music from 9:15 p.m. past midnight and Champagne cocktails. Dinner costs $145 per person with Champagne enhancements. Reservations are required. | 1132 Prospect Street, La Jolla
Jeune et Jolie
Michelin-starred French restaurant Jeune et Jolie is hosting a five-course New Year’s Eve menu to close off the year. Helmed by Executive Chef Eric Bost, the dinner costs $175 per person with an optional wine pairing and cocktail menu. Reservations are required. | 2659 State Street, Carlsbad
Noon Year Celebration
Ring in the new year at noon at Plunge San Diego with a 12 p.m. balloon drop presented by Children's Primary Care Medical Group. There will be lots of family friendly entertainment, games, giveaways, crafts, desserts, music and the chance to take on the Plunge obstacle course. General admission family tickets include access to the whole event, the option to stay and swim until 3 p.m., one free day to return to Plunge at a future date, Belmont Park coupons and more. | 3115 Ocean Front Walk, Mission Bay
Cafe Sevilla New Year’s Celebration
Enjoy a whole day’s full of New Year’s Eve activities at Cafe Sevilla Spanish Restaurant & Tapas Bar with live Latin music and Spanish cuisine.The day begins with brunch be served with bottomless mimosas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and continues with a three-course prix fixe dinner from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. special and two shows (at 5:15 p.m and 7:30 p.m.) for the Flamenco dinner show experience. Additionally there is a Tapas Bar Table Package that can be reserved all night beginning at 8 p.m. which includes live music, dancing, specialty tapas and cocktail menus, party favors, and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (619) 233-5979 or going online. | 353 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp
The Noble Experience: Prohibition New Year’s Eve Party
Take a journey to the 1920s at The Shore Room for their Roaring Twenties-themed New Year’s Eve Party starting at 8 p.m. Dress in your best flapper costume and enjoy live music, a full Prohibition style cocktail menu being served, party favors and a special New Year's toast at midnight. The cost is $250 per couple and includes a table for the night, a bottle of Champagne, two welcome cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and valet parking. | 101 Mission Avenue, Oceanside
January 1
New Year's Day Brunch
Start off 2023 right with The Westgate Hotel’s à la carte brunch menu that includes classic items, gourmet treats, delicious desserts and live music in the Westgate Room and The Veranda from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mimosas will be available by the bottle and Blood Marys will be served by the pitches and guests will also receive a complimentary day pass to the AquaVie Fitness + Wellness Club. | 1055 2nd Avenue, Downtown
