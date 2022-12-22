December 22
Las Posadas: A Mexican Christmas Celebration
The Mariachi Scholarship Foundation will be hosting a Mexican Christmas concert from Mariachi Champaña Nevin as they reenact Las Posadas, Mary and Joseph’s biblical journey to Bethlehem. They will perform classic holiday carols like “O, Holy Night” and “The Little Drummer Boy” as well as traditional Mexican Christmas tunes as they bring their full program to the Balboa Theatre for the first time. | 868 Fourth Avenue, Downtown
December 22-23
Golden State Ballet: The Nutcracker
San Diego’s premiere ballet company, Golden State Ballet, will tell the story of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as the company dancers to a live rendition of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed by the San Diego Symphony. Children must be at least 3-years-old to attend Thursday (7:30 p.m.) or Friday’s (5:30 p.m.) performance at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Tickets can be found here. | 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown
December 22-25
Fiesta de Reyes presents Feliz Navidad
For a family-friendly Feliz Navidad celebration with holiday décor, lights and displays complete with a giant Christmas tree, check out Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. Weekend days will include live entertainment including folklorico dancing and local musicians on the Fiesta de Reyes stage. Visitors can also do some last-minute holiday shopping for jewelry, toys, home decor and more. The experience will remain open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with extended hours on Friday and Saturday and is set to run until New Year’s Day. | 2754 Calhoun Street, Old Town
December 23
The Dangerous Christmas
The Dangerous Christmas, a comedy-thriller from playwright Charles Carr, is inspired by real-life mystery and the holiday spirit. This mystery follows a group of friends being dragged into a decades-old puzzle in a story as humorous as it is mystifying and with colorful Christmas sets and a holiday-themed score. General admission tickets for Friday’s show at the California Center for the Arts Escondido Studio 1 Theatre are $18 and are $14 for seniors, military and students. | 340 North Escondido Boulevard, Escondido
December 23-25
Jingle Belle Family Cruise
Friday through Sunday, San Diegans can take a trip on a family-friendly Jingle Belle Christmas voyage around Mission Bay. Once on the water, enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, Christmas carols and photos with Santa as the two hour cruise shows off all the scenic holiday sights the bay has to offer. There will be a cruise Friday leaving from Bahia Resort Hotel at 5:30 p.m., a Saturday cruise leaving from Catamaran Resort Hotel at 5:30 p.m. and one Sunday cruise leaving from each hotel (2 p.m. departure from Bahia, 4 p.m. departure from Catamaran). | 998 West Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay
December 23 & 25
Elf in IMAX
See Will Ferrell’s grand holiday adventure as the giant elf Buddy on the big screen just in time for Christmas. Buddy’s journey from the North Pole to the Big Apple to find his birth father His journey is fun, jolly and chaotic as he teaches his new family the true meaning of Christmas. If you enjoy a yuletide day at the movies, there is are shows at 5:30 p.m. this Friday and Sunday in IMAX at the Fleet Science Center. Tickets can be purchased here. | 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park
December 24
Nutcracker Brunch at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar
Enjoy a holiday brunch this Saturday at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, which includes a performance of The Nutcracker from the dancers of Scripps Performing Arts Academy. Brunch will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the narrated, abridged version of The Nutcracker starting at 11:15 a.m. Tickets are $205 per adult and $100 per child with the price of admission including the buffet, performance, tax and gratuity. | 5300 Grand Del Mar Court, Del Mar
Christmas Eve at The Cove
Take part in a seafood feast at the Ocean View Room inside Georges at the Cove with their five course prix fixe dinner on Christmas Eve. Dinner is served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and costs $125 per person, starting with clams casino and smoked salmon followed by the main course loaded with tuna tartar, squid ink linguini and lobster. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available upon request. | 1250 Prospect Street, La Jolla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.