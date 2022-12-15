December 15-18
Westgate Hotel Tea Times
The Westgate Hotel is hosting two unique Christmas-themed tea times, one for adults only (Winter Wonderland Tea) and one that is kid-friendly (Santa’s Story Time Tea). The Winter Wonderland Tea goes from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting on Dec. 15 and available for select dates until January 1. Santa’s Story Time Tea will be hosted once a day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a week straight (Dec. 17-23) and will feature special teas, desserts, pastries and Santa Claus himself as well as a keepsake teddy bear for each child in attendance. All-inclusive adult tickets for either tea time are $105 and come with one glass of Champagne while tickets for children 12 and under for Santa’s Story Time Tea can be purchased for $75. | 1055 2nd Avenue, Downtown
December 16-18
Enchanted Village
Take a walk through the illuminated Christmas paradise of the Enchanted Village at Noah Homes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday this weekend. The village features lit-up trees, light tunnels, live entertainment and more than a million lights. There will also be several interactive displays, giant candy canes, Christmas cottages and plenty of festive decorations to feast your eyes on. | 12526 Campo Road, Spring Valley
Hari Kondabolu at Laugh Factory
Comedian Hari Kondabolu, co-host of Netflix’s Snack vs. Chef, is premiering a new hour of stand-up at the Laugh Factory this weekend. Well regarded for his political comedy, Kondabolu is also a documentarian. The Problem with Apu sparked discussion over The Simpsons character. Kondabolu has five shows throughout the weekend, including two shows each on Friday and Saturday night. | 432 F Street, Downtown
December 17
San Diego Holiday Half Marathon
If you’re a long distance runner or looking for a big holiday workout, there is no better way to finish off the year than with a strong performance at the San Diego Holiday Half Marathon. The 13.1-mile course will start at the Hotel Karlan in Rancho Penasquitos and will finish with a long downhill stretch that makes its way to Torrey Pines State Beach. There are less than 250 spots left and any interested runners can register for $139. | 14455 Penasquitos Drive, Rancho Penasquitos
Gaslamp Pet Parade
Trot out your furry friends this Saturday during the Gaslamp Pet Parade starting at 1 p.m. Registration for the parade is $25 and pets are encouraged to show up in a holiday costume and show their Christmas spirit. Even if you don’t have a pet of your own, feel free to spectate along the parade route as the paws strut down the street. Following the parade, enjoy the Pups in the Pub Party from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. which will include craft beer, live music, a holiday costume contest, pet games and much more. | 702 Market Street, Downtown
North Park Ugly Holiday Sweater Bar Crawl
Dress up in your ugliest holiday sweater and head to North Park for a bar crawl hosted by Bivouac Ciderworks, Original 40 Beer and 619 Spirits from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Those partaking in the crawl can start at any of the tasting room locations and can enjoy the best sips and bites along 30th Street. A $25 ticket comes with a sip and bite at each location and a chance to enter a raffle. | 3986 30th Street, North Park
Christmas Market at Liberty Station
This free Christmas market hosted by Carruth Cellars at the Liberty Station Wine Garden and Barracks 17 Cheese Shop from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. will feature several local art, clothing and health and wellness vendors plus a Santa Claus show. There will be macrame, natural soaps, couture, crochet, art pieces and candles, plus you can shop for wine and cheese for your family’s holiday gifts. | 2710 Historic Decatur Road, Point Loma
December 18
1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas
Written by Dea Hurston and directed by Jacole Kitchen, the musical 1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas makes its return for the holidays with a free performance this Sunday at OnStage Playhouse. The musical features spiritual tunes, laughter, drama and holiday cheer during this familial yuletide celebration that’ll get everyone into the Christmas spirit. The musical will continue playing for select dates around San Diego until December 24, with the final five performances being hosted at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center. | 291 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista
Liberty Station Hanukkah and Menorah Lighting
Join the local community and the Chabads of Downtown San Diego and Pacific Beach at Liberty Station for the traditional lighting of the Menorah on the first night of Hanukkah from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The family-friendly night includes music, entertainment and packaged treats during the lightning. The menorah will stay outdoors on display in Central Promenade for the remainder of Hanukkah, with the menorah being lit up each night of the eight-day celebration. | 2640 Historic Decatur Road, Point Loma
Ugly Sweater Christmas Party at HANGAR76
Carruth Cellars’ Oceanside Tasting room, Hangar 76, will be hosting its first-ever Ugly Sweater Christmas party from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come dressed in your best attire and enjoy California wines from Carruth and brews from Tipping Point Brewing Co. There will also be live music from Jason Hibler, including some crowd favorite Christmas songs, pictures with Santa and vendors selling soaps, accessories and macrame. | 3229 Roymar Road, Oceanside
