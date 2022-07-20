July 20
Ready Party One: Love and Thunder, SDCC Kick-Off Party
Parq Restaurant and Nightclub plays host to SDCC’s Kick-Off Party, back with a Thor-inspired theme. Take a journey to Asgard and enjoy several photo ops, free themed airbrush tattoos and performances from ‘80s throwback band The Flux Capacitors, Bonnie Gordon from Star Trek Prodigy, Farscape’s Gigi Edgely and Jason Paige, the writer/singer of the original Pokemon theme song. Come dressed as your favorite hero or show up in an original hero design with a backstory to enter to win a $10k development and production deal to create your own origin story episode within Justice For Hire. General admission tickets are $40 or you can reserve a VIP table for $300. | 615 Broadway, Gaslamp
July 21
"An Evening With William Shatner" Rooftop Afterparty
After a day full of activities planned with the legendary actor at Theatre Box San Diego, relish an evening rooftop performance from Captain Kirk himself, Star Trek’s William Shatner this Thursday. Hosted by Legion M, enjoy a very special show and gorgeous views of downtown from 8-10 p.m. No badges are required to attend this event, so this afterparty is open to all fans. VIP meet and greet tickets are already sold, but general admission tickets are still available for $140 each. | 701 Fifth Avenue, Downtown
Fandom Comic-Con Party
In partnership with Paramount+ and Z2 Comics, Fandom’s annual Comic-Con party is back for the fifth time with several compelling features to provide an immersive experience for fans. Hosted at Float at the Hard Rock Hotel from 7-11 p.m., the party will feature a Halo-themed bar with drinks inspired by the franchise and its new Paramount+ show. There will also be tie-ins to other iconic franchises such as Beavis and Butt-Head and Star Trek with photo booths, entertainment-inspired menus, and a surprise musical guest. | 207 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp
July 22
D23 Derezzed | A Tron 40th Dance Party
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the science fiction franchise Tron with a “party of the programs,” hosted by the official Disney Fan Club D23 from 7-11 p.m. Every guest will receive one beer or wine drink voucher and will hear DJ sets from KCRW host and “Tron: Legacy” soundtrack producer Jason Bentley and EDM artist Qrion, along with some other surprises in store. You must be a D23 member to attend; tickets are $45 for D23 gold members and $65 for general members. If you don’t already have a membership, you can register as a general member for free here. | 1055 Fifth Avenue, Downtown
San Diego Comic-Con | The Upside Down-load
Come dressed in your best Comic-Con look as Beau Maitre d’ San Diego throws The Upside Down-load DiamondView Tower overlooking Petco Park from the Ultimate Skybox. Expect performances from DJ Murphi Kennedy and TAO resident DJ Dyluxe as well as Comic Con-themed cocktails, appetizers and hors d'oeuvres from 6:30-7:30 p.m. A premium bar is offered with plenty of specialty cocktails from 6-7 p.m. General admission tickets grant fans party access, photo ops, open bar access, hors d’oeuvres and comped admission to the Parq Nightclub Afterparty from 10-11:30 p.m. | 350 Tenth Avenue, Gaslamp
Comic-Con Yacht Party
Take a trip in costume on the Cherie Amie, a 90-foot party yacht with a dance floor, bar and lounge whose voyages offer extensive views of the city and the San Diego Bay. Guests get a complimentary glass of Champagne upon boarding, access to a fully stocked bar with fun Marvel-themed drinks and VIP bottle and table services. There will be a DJ playing hip hop and house hits throughout the night, so grab a superhero cocktail and get a good look of the convention center where Comic-Con is being held. | 2803 Emerson Street, Point Loma
July 24
San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog Presents Garylympics 2022
If you’re looking for an afterparty to officially close out Comic-Con with, check out Garylympics 2022, featuring SDCC’s anti-mascot Gary the Prize Dragon. Hosted at GARAGE Kitchen + Bar, attendees can test their Comic-Con knowledge with trivia games and earn a chance to win prizes. General admission is $36 and guests receive two drink tickets, a goodie bag and a prize ticket; VIP tickets are $70 and will receive an exclusive Garylympics t-shirt and a surprise item. | 655 4th Avenue, Gaslamp
