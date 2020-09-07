You’ll be seeing a lot more sparkle this season—and for a good cause. Throughout the month of September (Childhood Cancer Awareness Month), people in San Diego and around the world will be swapping out their regular shoelaces for a pair of gold ones to help raise awareness for the fight against childhood cancers. The Lace Up for Kids campaign, hosted by nonprofit Solving Kids’ Cancer, is now in its fourth year. Get your gold laces by making a donation at solvingkidscancer.org, then show them off on social media using the hashtags #LaceUpForKids, #CareWearShare, and #SolvingKidsCancer, or create your own fundraising page.
This Saturday, the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank will host a virtual version of its AimLoan.com San Diego Blues Festival. The tenth annual two-hour benefit will feature performances by Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Mr. Sipp the Mississippi Blues Child, Southern Avenue, Watermelon Slim, and Whitney Shay, and will be streamed online, on KUSI TV, and on certain iHeartRadio stations. The event is free, but viewers will have opportunities to donate to the food bank throughout.
City Ballet of San Diego is taking its 28th anniversary gala online. This Saturday, City Ballet will broadcast its interactive Back On Pointe Gala live on its YouTube channel. The event will feature a reception with performance highlights, an auction (online bidding is already underway), prize drawings, and an after-party with City Ballet dancers and The Mighty Untouchables band. Guests may register at the free, silver, and gold levels at cityballet.org/events.
Through Friday, the San Diego Fire Chiefs’ Association and the Burn Institute Auxiliary are holding an online silent auction to raise money for fire and burn prevention education and survivor support programs like Camp Beyond the Scars and Smoke Alarms for Seniors. More than 40 items are up for grabs, including artwork, jewelry, experiences, getaways, and a custom hand-carved tiki valued at $600. Check out the full list.
We could all use a little good news right now. Send your nonprofit news, fundraising efforts, and charitable event listings to goodnews@sdmag.com.
