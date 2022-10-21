Family Friendly
Through October 31
Goff Family Pumpkin Patch at Liberty Station
Stop by the annual pop-up Goff Family Pumpkin Patch in Liberty Station. Not only does the patch feature tons of pumpkins, there are also movie nights, story times, and costume contests. It’s perfect for the whole family with a Tap Truck on-site with beer and wine. Daily from 9 a.m.
October 25
Halloween Trivia Night at Liberty Public Market
Liberty Public Market invites you to come test your Halloween knowledge at Halloween Trivia Night, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Plus, all throughout October you can play “How Many Bottle Caps?” at Bottlecraft for a chance to win a $100 Liberty Public Market gift card.
October 26
PAWloween Party at Mavericks Beach Club
Bring your fluffy friends to Mavericks Beach Club for the PAWloween Party! Stop by for a doggy costume contest, treats and toys, and a specialized Mutt Menu where pups can enjoy food safe for fido. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
October 28
Little Italy’s Trick-or-Treat on India St.
Little ghosts and ghouls of all ages are invited to dress up and trick-or-treat throughout Little Italy. A map of all participating businesses will be available to grab at the Piazza della Famiglia which will be decked out in Halloween themed decor and photo ops perfect for the family. Chris Gomez, District Manager of the Little Italy Association, says, “This is one of our favorite neighborhood traditions… there’s nothing quite like seeing the neighborhood come to life with everyone’s costumes and the sugar rush from the candy!” 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting in the Piazza della Famiglia.
October 29th
Dia de Muertos Celebration at Westfield Plaza Bonita
Bring the whole family to celebrate Dia de Muertos at Westfield Plaza Bonita. Families and children of all ages can enjoy the traditional celebrations including Mariachi Band performances, Folkloirco dancers, Aztec dancers, meet and greets with Pixar’s Coco characters and more. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
October 29-30
La Mesa’s Smokey & The Brisket Kids Eat Free
Smokey & The Brisket is inviting families to celebrate Halloween with a scary good deal. On Saturday and Sunday the 29th and 30th, the bbq spot will be offering a Kids Eat Free meal for lunch or dinner with the purchase of one adult meal.
October 30
Corvette Diner’s Annual Halloween Costume Party
Come dressed in your spookiest, silliest, or cutest costume to the Annual Corvette Diner Costume Party. Bring the whole family for all day festivities and check out the limited edition menu item, the Witch’s Brew Milkshake which features candy eyeballs and gummy worms. Yuck and yum.
October 30
TREATport Village
Dress the whole family up for TREATport Village and grab a complimentary tote bag to carry your candy throughout Seaport Village where over 30 on-site retailers will be participating in this year's event. Stop by Seaport Fudge Factory’s Halloween Town Costume Party where you can vote for your favorite costume and get the chance to win cash prizes and enjoy live entertainment. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
October 31
Haunted Tapper’s Mini Golf
This Halloween season Tapper’s Mini Golf is hosting a “Haunted Tappers” takeover: 9-holes of spooky, family friendly fun! Haunted Tappers is open 7 days a week with no reservations required. Adult guests 21+ can enjoy a $20 ticket that comes with one round of putt-putt and one housemade fall sangria.
Adults Only
October 28
EMO Halloween Party at The Holding Company
Ocean Beach’s The Holding Company is hosting a free EMO Halloween Party with performances from Sang The Sorrow, Blazin Jane, and Lust for Life. Stop by before the show to enjoy The Holding Company’s award winning cocktails, Asian fusion menu, and sunset views on the rooftop. 5 p.m.
October 28-30
Side Bar’s Halloween Lover’s Paradise
Gaslamp nightclub Side Bar will be transformed into a creepy and mysterious Halloween Lover’s Paradise. The hair-raising decor will be paired with creepy cocktails like the Chai Me and the Pumpkin Pie Spice Latte. Enjoy your drink while listening to DJ sets by Nvious, Crooked, DJ Crespo and more.
October 29
Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa’s Mad Hatter’s Mischief Tea Soiree
Guests 21+ can enjoy this year's most high fashion haunt at the Mad Hatter’s Mischief Tea Soiree. Estancia’s grounds will be turned into a twisted tea party complete with Alice in Wonderland-inspired food, specialty cocktails, extravagant decor, and live entertainment. Expect giveaways, photo booths, costume contests and more. 7 p.m. Get tickets here.
October 29
Horror Story: Halloween Party at Mavericks Beach Club
Mavericks Beach Club will be celebrating spooky season with a twist on the hit show American Horror Story. Each bar in Mavericks will be themed like the different seasons of AHS. Come ready for DJs, drink specials, contortionists, acrobats and more entertainment.
October 30
‘Hocus Pocus’ Movie Night at Stone Brewing
Stone Brewing at Liberty Station is hosting a free outdoor screening of cult classic ‘Hocus Pocus.’ Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy movie night with a beer from Stone Brewing. Movie begins at sunset.
Boo-zy Cocktails at Moniker General
The Bar at Moniker General has just released their seasonal drink menu full of cozy cocktails. The menu includes drinks like Pumpkin π, a bourbon based drink with housemade apple syrup, pumpkin syrup, brown sugar and pumpkin spice cold foam. The Moniker x Julian Housemade Hard Cider is also not to be missed with Western Sons Vodka, Julian apple cider, housemade apple syrup, ginger syrup and spiced Apple Bitters. Go check out the full menu at the Bar at Moniker General.
