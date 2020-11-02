For the past 15 years, ArtWalk at Liberty Station has welcomed artists and art-lovers to a bold and bright weekend celebrating art in all of its creative mediums. Bustling walkways, lively performances, busy booths—it’s a longtime tradition that has become a staple in San Diego’s fall events schedule. And one that will look a little different this year. For the big 15-year anniversary, the arts festival reinvented their layout to continue the celebration in a thoughtful format that adheres to CDC guidelines while still shining a spotlight on the talented local and international artists that make up the fine art community.
Located along Liberty Station’s outdoor North Promenade, Legacy Plaza, and Luce Court, attendees can scope the works of over 150 artists in a special show featuring creative works from both sides of the border Mexican border. The emphasis, as always, is on supporting the arts, along with giving attendees an opportunity to meet the artists and learn more about their creative process. For those looking to add to their art collection, shop the many handmade works, including paintings, photography, glass blowing, ceramics, sculptural work, and much more. This year’s show will also include an auction of artfully-designed guitars, benefitting ArtReach San Diego, a local nonprofit that brings visual arts classes to elementary schools across the county.
Plan to bring your mask, ArtWalk has set a few safety procedures so that everyone can admire the art worry-free. There will also be temperature checks, hand-sanitizing stations, and social-distance guidelines in place. To purchase tickets, visit artwalksandiego.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.