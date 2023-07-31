How to Babymoon in San Diego This Summer

I really meant to plan a babymoon trip this summer. Between moving into a new house, trying to keep up with my toddler, and getting all my affairs in order before baby comes, I just ran out of time.
So, instead of a trip, I decided to babymoon right at home in San Diego by planning things that feel like a great escape from daily life. My outcome was just the same: I returned home feeling very relaxed and happy to sleep in my own bed with my beloved maternity pillow—and still not mentally prepared for what’s ahead. But at least I had that blissful time off to enjoy the calm before the beautiful storm.
If you’re planning a babymoon celebration in San Diego, here are some ideas on where to pamper yourself, fulfill your food cravings, rest your head, and work up a (light) sweat.
Where to Stay
Cal-a-Vie Health Spa
You’ll feel a million miles from home when checking into Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, though it’s just on the outskirts of Vista. This 200-acre property is reminiscent of the French countryside, with private villas and suites for guests, and French antiques serving as decor. While some guests come for weight loss and a nutrition reset, Cal-a-Vie is also an ideal babymoon destination for expectant mamas in search of pampering, healthy meals, and activities to nourish the mind and body.
Some weeks are designated as women-only and others as coed. Guests are provided with a suggested itinerary of activities each day with things like Pilates, spin, and TRX workouts, but there are plenty of low-impact options in the pool (yoga, Tai Chi, sculpt) and on land (stretch, guided meditation, sound baths).
Expectant mothers can also book a nutrition consultation with a registered dietitian who can make personalized recommendations for postpartum nutrition needs, including recipes, supplements, and suggested calorie and macronutrient counts. Plus, spa and beauty services are woven into daily itineraries such as prenatal massages, facials, hair and scalp treatments, and other services to help alleviate pregnancy-related aches. You’ll leave feeling rejuvenated and grounded. | 29402 Spa Havens Way, Vista
Rancho Valencia
At Rancho Valencia, soon-to-be mothers can take advantage of the Great Expectations Babymoon Package that includes special amenities for expectant mamas (belly masks, belly oil, nipple cream, etc.), plus a side-by-side couples massage (prenatal for mom-to-be and custom massage for her partner), and a romantic turndown service with rose petals. Expectant mothers can also request a body pillow upon check-in to make side sleeping more comfortable for their weary joints.
Be sure to take time to explore the 45-acre property’s olive and orange groves, tennis and pickleball courts, plus a newly renovated, family-friendly pool called The Paddock with a covered play area for kids and poolside food and drink service.
Complimentary, fresh-squeezed orange or green juice is delivered to guest rooms each morning, but for upscale bar food head over to The Pony Room and try their prime seafood, meat, and Baja-style dishes. They also have zero-proof cocktails, wine, beer, and fresh-pressed juices and smoothies. | 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe
Where to Get Pampered
Sunny’s Spa & Beauty Lounge
If getting away for multiple days isn’t a possibility, that’s okay. Sunny’s Spa & Beauty Lounge’s Family to Be service includes a 60-minute couple’s massage (prenatal for mom-to-be and custom Swedish for her partner) and 60-minute facials (mamas should request the algae body oil on your belly to help prevent stretch marks during pregnancy). Stick around afterward to enjoy the relaxation room that has an ocean view terrace, and use all the spa amenities including a dry sauna, cool mint misting shower, and heated Hammam benches. There’s also a hair and nail salon if you want to walk out with a full makeover.
The service also comes with a professional maternity photo shoot with Christine Alford of Luna Grace Photography Studio. Couples get to select 10 images from the shoot—with the option to purchase more—and the photoshoot can be planned at your convenience (no pressure to do it the same day as your body treatments). | 101 Mission Avenue, Oceanside
Where to Eat
Notorious Burgers
Craving high-protein food like red meat is common during pregnancy when your body wants more sustenance and iron. Notorious Burgers hits the mark with its sizable burger menu, each named for an infamous mobster like Capone, Bulger, and Gambino. Here you can also get fried pickle chips, successfully fulfilling two pregnancy cravings at once. For dessert, there’s housemade butterscotch pudding, a brownie sundae, and ice cream malts for the mamas not on glucose restriction. | 6955 El Camino Real, Suite 107, Carlsbad
Barrel & Board
All are welcome at Barrel & Board, an LGBTQ+ bar and restaurant with killer mocktails. Their woman-inspired drink list has zero-proof libations honoring powerhouse musicians like Madonna, Lizzo, and Aretha Franklin. You won’t miss alcohol while sipping the Like a Virgin with coconut creme, lemongrass syrup, fresh mint, lime juice, and La Croix coconut, or the Feeling Myself with passion-orange-guava kombucha, guava puree, and lemon peel. Sunday brunch is a highlight here, where you can pair mocktails with indulgent plates like tres leches French toast or bacon-and-egg-topped burgers. | 1027 University Avenue, Hillcrest
The Original Sab-E-Lee
I’m already a big fan of spice, but during pregnancy I’ve noticed my appetite and tolerance for heat increases even more. Maybe it reminds me of my youth or maybe it’s all the spicy dishes I associate with comfort food. Either way, Thai food has been a recurrent pregnancy craving for me. The Original Sab-E-Lee restaurant has all the classic dishes you would expect from an authentic Thai spot, with the addition of some regional specialties from the northeastern region such as papaya salad, larb, and nam tok. Inducing labor with spicy food may be an old wives’ tale, but that doesn’t stop expectant mothers past their due dates from trying it anyway. | 13223 Black Mountain Road, Suite 2, Rancho Penasquitos
Buon Appetito
Soak up those final few date nights with your partner before baby comes and you have to start forking out big bucks for a babysitter. Charm, ambiance, and fantastic Italian food make for a special night out at Buon Appetito restaurant where it’s all about the sauce. Creamy or spicy tomato, Bolognese, pesto, and pink vodka sauce make for memorable pasta dishes here, but it’s hard not to fill up during the bread course (served warm with spicy marinara dipping sauce). Hearing the waitstaff speaking Italian makes the entire experience even more endearing. | 1609 India Street, Little Italy
How to Stay Active
Prenatal Yoga
Prenatal yoga classes are offered at several studios around the county. Mamas & Milk has a 70-minute prenatal yoga class on Saturdays at 9 a.m. in Carmel Valley. After delivery, they have a Yoga with Babies class (for caregiver and baby) and Baby Moves Yoga class that introduces movement to babies (for caregiver and babies age 0 to crawling).
Trilogy Sanctuary in La Jolla holds a 60-minute prenatal yoga class on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. in their outdoor yoga dome, while Yoga Jai Ma in Rancho Bernardo has a 60-minute class on Wednesdays at 5:45 p.m. In Talmadge, Honey Yoga offers a six-week prenatal yoga series with 60-minute classes on Sundays at 8 a.m. (drop-ins available).
Scenic Walks
For mamas not interested in yoga inversions, scenic walks outside are great for a mental reset and to get the heart pumping. While walking the dog around the block definitely counts, San Diego has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to picturesque walking trails. Sunset Cliffs checks the box on both beauty and walkability with its ocean views from mostly flat trails atop stunning sea cliffs. Better yet, stay for sunset and pack a picnic to enjoy the tranquility you’ll miss after the baby is born.
Don’t be intimidated by the six-mile trail around Lake Murray since it’s generally very flat and you don’t have to complete the entire loop. Part of Mission Trails Regional Park in La Mesa, Lake Murray feels like a world away from the hustle and bustle of city life. If you need a Zen place to map out your birth plan (which most moms will say rarely comes to fruition, but is still helpful to think through), Lake Murray provides a tranquil backdrop to help focus your mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.