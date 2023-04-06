April 7
The Sully Band and The Aquadolls
San Diego–based, 10-piece blues ensemble The Sully Band teams up with alt-pop group The Aquadolls for a charity concert this Friday at Belly Up Tavern. The event will benefit Team Chase, a physical disability empowerment nonprofit founded in 2014 in Solana Beach. Doors open for the show at 5 p.m. and the music will start at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. | 143 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach
April 7–8
Passages To Who We Are
An ode to coming of age and rites of passage, the annual dance show from transcenDANCE—a Lemon Grove–based youth development organization focused on empowering young performers—takes place this Friday and Saturday at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre. Passages To Who We Are draws inspiration from poetry, music, and film to create a powerful spectacle. | 6611 University Avenue, Rolando
April 7–9
DreamHack San Diego
This weekend, the traveling gaming festival DreamHack will give the city’s video game buffs the chance to meet their favorite streamers, see e-sport players battle live, and participate in amateur tournaments. The fest’s main event is the Rocket League Championship Series—fans will watch their top teams play a major tourney in-person. There will also be cosplay contests, live music, art showcases, parties, and more at the San Diego Convention Center. | 111 Harbor Drive, Downtown
April 8
Pucks & Pints
The 5th annual Pucks & Pints charity hockey game promises a full day of fun on the ice. The party begins with a 1 p.m. hockey game at Pechanga Arena with local players representing breweries and pubs from across San Diego County. Attendees 21 and up can then head across the street to the Modern Times Warehouse, where a festival featuring craft beer and barbecue takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. The affair will finish off back at the arena with a professional hockey game between the San Diego Gulls and Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 and include admission to both hockey games and the craft beer festival. | 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard and 3725 Greenwood Street, Midway
Hershey Felder
Playwright, actor, pianist, and musical theater veteran Hershey Felder will perform George Gershwin Alone in two shows at the Balboa Theatre. Celebrating the works of American songwriter George Gershwin, Felder’s production began in the summer of 2006 at San Diego’s Old Globe and ran in several locations worldwide over 17 years—but now Felder is saying goodbye to the program. Saturday’s shows (taking place at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.) mark his farewell performance. | 868 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp
Uncorked
Try more than 150 wines from around the world and enjoy local food trucks, a DJ, a photo booth, and more at the 7th annual Uncorked Wine Festival at Spanish Landing Park this Saturday. A $65 general admission ticket gets you three hours of wine time from 2 to 5 p.m. $80 VIP admission comes with an additional hour of tasting starting at 1 p.m., along with bonus wine selections. Proceeds from the fest will go towards local nonprofit Urban Surf 4 Kids, which promotes surf therapy and community mentoring services. | 3900 North Harbor Drive, Downtown
Taste of Hillcrest
More than 25 of Hillcrest’s best cafes, eateries, and restaurants give San Diegans a chance to sample their tastiest dishes in this annual event. Let your palette guide you on a culinary tour of the neighborhood, where five-star cuisine, delightful appetizers, and countless plates of comfort food await. Pre-sale tickets are currently on sale for $35. On the day of the event, admission prices rise to $40. | 5th Avenue and University Avenue, Hillcrest
Sushi & Sake Festival at Pechenga
Happening just outside San Diego County, Pechanga Resort Casino’s Sushi & Sake Festival offers a Saturday night dive into Japanese culture and cuisine. Enjoy a wide selection of sake, beer, and sushi prepared by Pechanga chefs. Additional highlights of the event include a silent auction, plenty of desserts, and an array of performances from traditional Japanese musicians including a taiko drummer. | 45000 Pala Road, Temecula
Spring Harp Fest
The Spring Harp Fest has showcased local blues harmonica musicians—with performances from both promising amateurs and celebrated professionals—annually since 1999. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, guests can enjoy a stacked lineup of blues virtuosos at Harry Griffen Park. Proceeds will go toward music education initiatives in San Diego County, including the purchase of harmonicas for local school music programs. | 9550 Milden Street, La Mesa
April 9
Prebys Play Day
At this free event, kids can design a map of their favorite play place and take a tour of the Museum of Contemporary Art’s permanent galleries from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a DJ, games, a music lesson, and an interactive storytime. Plus, guests can help create a community mural, take part in an art-making workshop, decorate an itty-bitty house, and so much more. Reserve your family’s spot here. | 700 Prospect Street, La Jolla
