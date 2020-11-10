November 9–15
Fleet Week San Diego
Each year, San Diego hosts a weeklong celebration honoring the men and women of the military through exciting events, demonstrations, and this year, plenty of virtual happenings. Most notable among them are the Fleet Week Boat Parade along the bay on November 11, the virtual Fleet Week 5K and Family Fun Run, and the virtual Military and Veteran Art Show recognizing the many talents of past servicemen and women. On the USS Midway, catch aerial skydiving demonstrations and an art exhibit on the hangar deck.
November 9–15
Fleet Week at Intercontinental San Diego
The bayfront hotel is offering a delectable discount to pair with their prime view of Fleet Week’s land and air events. At Vistal, nosh on crispy chicken oysters and a bloody mary spiced shrimp cocktail while sipping on local beers. Or, head to Layover at the pool deck to kick back in Adirondack chairs and take in the day’s events with wagyu cheeseburgers, fish and chips, and canned cocktails. Both restaurants are offering 15 percent off the bill to celebrate Fleet Week.
901 Bayfront Court, Embarcadero
November 10–11
Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation
Honor the legacy of American veterans with Miramar National Cemetery, which will host a 20-minute program online on November 10, 11, and for a select time afterward. The program, led by Rear Admiral Jack Buono, will cover the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, along with the specific contributions of the United States Merchant Marines during the war.
November 11
Parade of Honor
All local veterans are invited to join Honor Flight San Diego in their Parade of Honor on November 11. The driving parade will follow a designated route through Kearny Mesa from 10 a.m. to noon. All participants must remain in their vehicle and will receive a care package put together by Operation Gratitude.
November 11
Veterans Day at Punch Bowl Social
Veterans and active duty military can get in on the fun at Punch Bowl Social by enjoying one free hour of activities on Veterans Day (proof of service required). Bowling, ping-pong, and arcade games will all be open for use from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., with social distancing guidelines in place.
November 11
Veterans Day Military Review
The Army and Navy Academy Cadets, alongside the Rotary Club of Carlsbad, will host a virtual military review on Veterans Day. As you watch from home, the academy will showcase a number of presentations, including the march of the colors, a flyover salute, a presentation of the wreath, and taps. The virtual event will be available on YouTube.
November 14
Military Family Drive-In
Military families can treat themselves to a movie night at the Lexus parking lot outside Petco Park. Pass the popcorn and cozy up in blankets as you watch movies on the big screen from 6 to 9 p.m. For those who aren’t attending, the organization offers donation opportunities to help feed military families.
November 15
Mt. Soledad Veterans Day Ceremony
The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial will host a live-streamed event at 11 a.m. on November 15 in collaboration with Honor Flight San Diego. This year, the ceremony is dedicated to all of those who fought and served in World War II, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the end of the war this September. Catch the stream on their website.
