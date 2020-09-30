Halloween may look a little different this year, but it’ll still be filled with plenty of opportunities for tricks and treats. From contactless pumpkin patches to drive-thru haunted trails, these are our top picks for celebrating Halloween 2020 in San Diego. As always, bring your mask, read up on each event’s health protocols, and happy haunting!
Bates Nut Farm
Now–October 31
Bates’ beloved pumpkin patch is back with all of their annual activities, including hayrides, a straw maze, a petting corral, and a massive selection of pumpkins and gourds to explore. Take your pick from the pumpkin patch and refuel in the picnic area with plenty of food and beverage options for everyone in your group.
15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center
Drive-Thru Scream Zone: Roadkill
October 1–31
The Scream Zone’s reimagined annual event brings the haunts and horrors right to your car. In a completely drive-thru experience, guests will weave their cars through a mile-long path filled with zombies, killer clowns, and figures from some of Hollywood’s most iconic horror films—Freddy and Jason included.
2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
Fright Fest Weekend at The Moonlight
October 8–10
Moonlight Amphitheatre is making a return just in time for the witching hour with a three-day fright fest. Catch outdoor movie screenings of Halloween favorites like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Hocus Pocus, and Poltergeist. Screenings are capped at 100 people with social distancing rules in place, so plan to purchase your seats early!
1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista
Ghosts & Gravestones
Hop onto the Trolley of the Doomed and take a tour of San Diego’s most haunted sites. From the Whaley House to Pioneer Park, the tour shares the stories of the city’s eerier history and the haunted spirits who still live there. The tours are operating at 50 percent capacity to provide plenty of space for social distancing.
4008 Twiggs Street, Old Town
Haunted Aquarium Remix
October 1–31
Birch Aquarium is taking its haunted house outdoors with new animal encounters and spooky activities in the aquarium’s Tide Pool Plaza, Smargon Courtyard, and Education Courtyard. Little ones can explore kelp mazes and use a discovery booklet to learn about the creepy critters that live underwater.
2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla
Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch
October 3–31
This La Jolla pumpkin patch has adapted its format to offer new options for pumpkin picking. This year, in addition to visiting the patch in person, you can also select your pumpkins through contactless curbside pickup, online ordering, or delivery. Need help styling your selection? You can also pick up decorating and carving kits to have all the tools you need to perfect your pumpkin.
6710 La Jolla Boulevard, La Jolla
Pumpkin Station
October 1–31
Pumpkin Station’s Bonita, Mission Valley, and Rancho Bernardo locations are open this Halloween season. Take part in the time-honored tradition of picking your pumpkin straight from the farm and enjoy extra activities for the family like corn mazes, hayrides, petting zoos, and more.
5354 Sweetwater Road, Bonita
1640 Camino del Rio North, Mission Valley
13421 Highland Valley Road, Escondido
SeaWorld Spooktacular
Friday–Sunday, October 2–November 1
Candy trails, scavenger hunts, tasty treats—SeaWorld Spooktacular is packed with fun family-friendly events all month long. Take the little ones in their costumes to trick or treat, or go on a hunt for pumpkins hidden throughout the park. Kids can enjoy new tasty treats like caramel-dipped apples and pumpkin cheesecake, while the over-21 crowd can check out pumpkin ales and specialty fall cocktails.
500 Sea World Drive, Mission Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.